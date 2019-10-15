TODAY |

NRLW given green light for September start

Source:  AAP

The NRLW competition has officially been given the green light for 2020, kicking off in September.

Warriors and Kiwi Ferns star Apii Nicholls. Source: Photosport

After months of uncertainty, the ARL Commission confirmed on Tuesday a four-team women's competition would be held with the grand final played on October 25 - the same day as the NRL season decider.

The ARLC had already confirmed a stand alone women's State of Origin to be played on November 13.

"The women's game is a very important element of Rugby League. We are very proud of our achievements in the women's game and we should be providing it the significance it deserves," ARLC chairman Peter V'landys said.

"I want to thank the clubs for their commitment to women's sport and the players themselves for their understanding as we worked through this process.

"I also want to thank our broadcast partners Channel Nine and Foxtel for their ongoing commitment to the women's game."

