NRL's off-season woes continue as Raiders recruit allegedly punches police officer

The NRL's off-season woes have worsened with Canberra recruit Curtis Scott allegedly kicking and punching a police officer while being arrested.



Curtis Scott Source: Getty

Scott is facing two charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest following an incident in Sydney during Australia Day celebrations.



Police were called to Moore Park in the early hours of Monday after reports a man was acting erratically.



"The 22-year-old man allegedly became aggressive and kicked and punched one of the officers," NSW Police said in a statement to AAP.



"The man was taserered and arrested."



Scott is also facing charges of behaving in an offensive manner in or near a public place, behaving in an indecent manner and remaining on trust lands after being requested to leave.



The former Melbourne centre was granted conditional bail and will appear in the Downing Centre court on February 20.



The Raiders are yet to be made formally aware of the incident, while the NRL have been contacted for comment.



Scott joined the Raiders from Melbourne on a four-year deal in November, immediately clouding the long-term future of centre Joey Leilua.



Last week, Scott, a Cronulla Sharks junior, opened up on staying away from what he described as the "rat race" and "fishbowl" life in the harbour city.



"I would have had too many distractions in Sydney and it just would have been a little bit too full on," he told Fox Sports.



"It would have been easier for me to go out and end up ... not in trouble but just not take footy as serious as I did when I moved away and focused on it.



"I had to pick if I wanted to go down the wrong road or the right road and that's why I originally went to Melbourne - to get the best out of myself and my football.



"And it's the same with the opportunity to go to Canberra.



"I'm older now and make better decisions but I also just think it's the best place for me to get the most out of my football."



Leilua is expected to be granted a release from Canberra to unite with brother Luciano at the Wests Tigers as soon as this week.

