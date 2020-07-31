TODAY |

NRL's best player James Tedesco relishing SBW's Roosters return

Source:  AAP

Even the world's best rugby league player can't wait to run off Sonny Bill Williams.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Williams and his young family were all wearing masks as they made their way from the airport to a nearby transport bus. Source: Nine

Reigning Dally M Medallist James Tedesco believes Williams' return to the Sydney Roosters will inspire every single player as Trent Robinson's back-to- back premiers eye the first NRL title hat-trick.

Williams - who is three days into his fortnight of mandatory quarantine - is tipped to make his first appearance for the Roosters since the 2014 preliminary final in the round-17 grand final rematch with Canberra in the national capital.

But Tedesco is convinced the dual international will have a significant impact at Bondi Junction well before then.

"He brings a lot of experience and the calibre of player he is he'll be awesome to work with," Tedesco said.

"We all know from just sniffing around him that there'll be opportunities from his offloads and powerful running.

"So it's really exciting."

Tedesco has no doubts Williams' presence alone will improve the Roosters, having recalled the New Zealand superstar popping in for a club training session a few years ago after leaving the NRL for another stint in rugby.

"Everyone was in awe of him and he's still got that aura about him, how good a player he is and how professional he is, the way he holds himself and talks and presents himself," Tedesco said.

"It'll be great to see how he prepares for games. We've all heard how professional he is and what a player he is so it'll be awesome to be involved with him.

"Hopefully he'll definitely lift a lot of our guys."

Tedesco picked up just about every major individual gong last year but the Test fullback hopes Williams can take his scintillating game to even greater heights.

"We don't really have much second phase at the moment and that's Sonny's strength," he said.

"We all know how good a player he can be so I'm hoping we can bring the best out of him here at the Roosters and I know he can make me a better player and hopefully I can do that for him too."

The arrival of Williams is well timed with the Roosters in the midst of a season flat spot while dealing with an injury crisis.

Six players from last year's grand final line-up are sidelined, while calf injuries to Josh Morris and Jared Waerea-Hargraves added to the woes.

Tedesco, though, warned fans not to expect Williams to be the Roosters' saviour.

"It's not just about one player," Tedsco said. "It's not really like he can save us, save the world.

"We've got a lot of stuff to work on and Sonny's not going to come in and save all that.

"He'll obviously create a lot for us and be a big boost for us but as a team we need to get better and hopefully by the next few weeks we get a few troops back and we start hitting our straps."

League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:24
Steven Adams attempts hilarious ninja style 'kip-up' as OKC beat Jazz
2
Brad Weber warned after cynical push on Crusaders winger Sevu Reece
3
Northern Mystics end Central Pulse's unbeaten season in ANZ Premiership thriller
4
Man-of-the-match Akira Ioane flattens Aaron Smith as Blues overpower Highlanders
5
Crusaders No.8 steamrolls Damian McKenzie to score against Chiefs
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:35

SBW begins intensive training regime in quarantine for return to Roosters

00:35

Sonny Bill Williams touches down in Sydney with family, heads for quarantine ahead of NRL return

Gerry Brownlee slams Govt over 'inconsistent' treatment of unwelcome Warriors duo

Alex Johnston scores pair of long-range intercept tries as part of hat-trick in Bunnies' win over Dragons