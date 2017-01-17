 

NRL unit's probe into James Roberts' hair-pulling allegations complicated, denied nightclub video

The NRL's probe into allegations of misbehaviour against James Roberts have been complicated by a Gold Coast nightclub refusing to hand over video footage.

The league's integrity unit is looking into claims the Brisbane star forcefully pulled a woman's hair at the Love Nightlife nightclub early on Sunday morning.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND - APRIL 07: James Roberts of the Broncos during the round six NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium on April 7, 2016 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

James Roberts of the Broncos during the round six NRL match between Brisbane and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium.

Source: Getty

NRL investigators have reportedly spoken to the 23-year-old Roberts, his accuser and nightclub staff as part of their probe.

But the nightclub's owner said he was legally unable to provide footage to the NRL, hindering efforts to piece together Roberts' actions, News Corp Australia reports.

"It's against the law under the Liquor Act until it becomes an official investigation,'' Love Nightlife's Tony Rigas told News Corp.

"It has to be an official investigation by the QPS (Queensland Police Service) or Liquor Licensing before I can do anything."

The alleged incident has put centre Roberts' off-field behaviour in the spotlight once again.

He was fined $20,000 by the Broncos last year following allegations he abused a female staff member in a drunken incident at Brisbane's Normanby Hotel when he was refused service.

He checked in to a rehabilitation facility in Thailand at the end of last year's NRL season.

