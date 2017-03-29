NRL: Sydney Roosters rubbish Martin Taupau, Woods rumours

The Sydney Roosters have reiterated their support for their oft-criticised forward pack, rubbishing rumours of interest in Martin Taupau and Aaron Woods.

Martin Taupau Source: Photosport

Woods is only six months into a four-year NRL deal with Canterbury.

However, he is rumoured to be free to leave should he find a better offer due to the Bulldogs' salary cap mess.

He has been linked with Cronulla, Wests Tigers, Newcastle and the Roosters in recent weeks.

But Roosters coach Trent Robinson said they were never in the running for his services.

"It's not true at all," Robinson said.

"It's something we don't usually talk about. But when it's talk about our forwards, it's ridiculous, there's no interest at all."

The likes of Dylan Napa and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves have been panned during the Roosters' inconsistent opening to the season.

Aaron Woods of the Bulldogs runs the ball during the round 11 NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Southern Cross Group Stadium in Sydney. Source: Getty

Taupau is contracted to Manly until the end of next year but like Woods, could be forced to move sides as a result of his club's salary cap problems.

However Robinson said he had no intention to go to the open market to shore up his front-row stocks.

"It's the same answer - there's no interest at all," Robinson said.

"We've been building this squad, we're in a strong position.