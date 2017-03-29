 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


NRL: Sydney Roosters rubbish Martin Taupau, Woods rumours

share

Source:

AAP

The Sydney Roosters have reiterated their support for their oft-criticised forward pack, rubbishing rumours of interest in Martin Taupau and Aaron Woods.

Martin Taupau

Martin Taupau

Source: Photosport

Woods is only six months into a four-year NRL deal with Canterbury.

However, he is rumoured to be free to leave should he find a better offer due to the Bulldogs' salary cap mess.

He has been linked with Cronulla, Wests Tigers, Newcastle and the Roosters in recent weeks.

But Roosters coach Trent Robinson said they were never in the running for his services.

"It's not true at all," Robinson said.

"It's something we don't usually talk about. But when it's talk about our forwards, it's ridiculous, there's no interest at all."

The likes of Dylan Napa and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves have been panned during the Roosters' inconsistent opening to the season.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 20: Aaron Woods of the Bulldogs runs the ball during the round 11 NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Southern Cross Group Stadium on May 20, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Aaron Woods of the Bulldogs runs the ball during the round 11 NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Southern Cross Group Stadium in Sydney.

Source: Getty

Taupau is contracted to Manly until the end of next year but like Woods, could be forced to move sides as a result of his club's salary cap problems.

However Robinson said he had no intention to go to the open market to shore up his front-row stocks.

"It's the same answer - there's no interest at all," Robinson said.

"We've been building this squad, we're in a strong position.

"We want better out of ourselves and we're working towards that."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:24
1
Mark Lucas spent 35 years in the sport, but in the end he walked away.

Man who led review into All Blacks failed 2007 World Cup to investigate allegations against Cycling NZ & High Performance Sport NZ

2
Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett become the first trio of siblings to start a Test together against France this weekend.

Test Preview: Underdone All Blacks will do it tough against France in first Test of 2018

00:41
3
The NZ fullback fired a devastating blow against Australia, setting up a crucial try to give the Kiwis a 27-18 win at the Junior World Cup.

Baby Blacks pip Junior Wallabies in thrilling final pool match at U20s World Cup

00:20
4
New Zealand are set to take on France in the semi-finals after their 27-18 win over Australia.

Watch: Baby Blacks' smallest player Vilimoni Koroi drops Junior Wallabies back with bone-crunching hit

5
Jonathan Allard wheel stands during the NZ Sprintcar title race. Western Springs Speedway, New Zealand Sprintcar Championship, Auckland, New Zealand on the 20th January 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz

Auckland mayor to sign deal today moving speedway out of Western Springs, Test cricket in

02:24
Mark Lucas spent 35 years in the sport, but in the end he walked away.

Man who led review into All Blacks failed 2007 World Cup to investigate allegations against Cycling NZ & High Performance Sport NZ

The review will also look at behaviour of ex-sprint coach Anthony Peden, accused of having a relationship with an athlete he coached and bullying other riders and staff.

A man walks past a Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. store in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2009. Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. is Australia's biggest furniture and electronics retailer. Photographer: Ian Waldie/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Harvey Norman accused of paying staff for training sessions with pizza, as list of NZ companies allegedly forcing unpaid overtime grows

"Most of the time they won't pay you and they'll just shout you a dinner. It's generally like pizza or something like that," one ex-staffer told 1 NEWS.

Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett become the first trio of siblings to start a Test together against France this weekend.

Test Preview: Underdone All Blacks will do it tough against France in first Test of 2018

Campbell Burnes breaks down the first Test against the French tomorrow at Eden Park in Auckland.

01:01
Jokes aside, Ngani Laumape pays credit to the humbleness of the Barrett brothers.

'I'll get in trouble' - Damian McKenzie coy over All Blacks new tricks set to be unveiled

"We’ve had a couple of camps...so there's a few new things we've got up our sleeve."


02:24
Maurice Hayward rescues old film from dusty boxes and derelict garages and brings them back to life.

Good sorts: Dunedin retiree’s labour of love for old film

Maurice Hayward rescues old film from dusty boxes and derelict garages and brings them back to life.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 