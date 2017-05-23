 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


NRL suspends Auckland Nines, seeking interest from other cities for future hosting rights

share

Sources:

AAP | 1 NEWS

The NRL has suspended the Auckland Nines for 2018 but insists the pre-season tournament has a future beyond next year.

Leivaha Pulu looks to pass

Leivaha Pulu looks to pass

Source: Photosport

The league has blamed a packed rugby league schedule due to this year's World Cup, which runs to December 2.

The event has endured the same fate as the All Stars fixture, which also won't be held again before 2019.

The NRL also confirmed it is seeking expressions of interest to hold the Nines - which has been played at Eden Park since its inception in 2014 - elsewhere.

The event in New Zealand's biggest city has been under a cloud after a drop in this year's ticket sales, with around 22,000 spectators attending compared to sell-outs in previous years.

Organisers Duco Events have previously called for the event to be moved to Australia and the NRL said there is every chance that will happen.

But a return to New Zealand also remained on the table for future editions, NRL chief commercial officer Andrew Abdo said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Leivaha Pulu looks to pass

NRL suspends Auckland Nines, seeking interest from other cities for future hosting rights

2
Steven Luatua runs with the ball while getting tackled during the round 1 Super Rugby match between the Melbourne Rebels VS The Blues at AAMI Park Melbourne Australia. Thursday 23rd February 2017. Copyright Photo. Brendon Ratnayake / www.photosport.nz

Blues honour departing All Blacks Faumuina and Luatua with starting spots in Super Rugby swansong

00:30
3
McGregor took the opportunity today to dis Mayweather and SHOWTIME promotions.

Watch: 'Does this mic work?' – Fans erupt into laughter as Conor McGregor rips into Floyd Mayweather

00:30
4
Thousands of fans turned out for Mayweather and McGregor's second press conference in Toronto.

Watch: Floyd Mayweather dances on stage before facing off with Conor McGregor in intense trash talk battle

00:30
5
The NBA superstar didn’t take too well to being the butt of a Peyton Manning's joke.

If looks could kill: Team-hopping Kevin Durant gives stone-cold death stare to ESPYs host after cheeky one-liner

00:37
Groomers are being used to make fresh trails and move the snow around, with some wind drifts getting up to about 2m deep.

LIVE: Heavy downpours lash Wellington region, central North Island roads closed - but ski areas loving it

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 