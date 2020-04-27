NRL stars Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr apologise for flouting social distancing laws

Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr have apologised as NSW Police and the NRL investigate whether the Kangaroos duo broke social-distancing laws.

Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell are in hot water. Source: Instagram

Mitchell admitted on Instagram on Monday afternoon they had "slipped up" after Addo-Carr on Sunday posted images on social media of them among a group on a property near Taree over the weekend.

On the same day the NRL gave clubs a draft of strict new biosecurity rules for the ambitious season restart on May 28, the photos showed the pair with 10 other men around a fire.

The NRL on Monday labelled the images as "unacceptable".

Mitchell insisted they did not mean to flout rules imposed by the federal and state governments to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have been up here with my family for four or five weeks practising social distancing," Mitchell said in a video.

"It was a little bit of a slip up.

"Foxy (Addo-Carr) reached out, his cousins are going through a bit of stuff up in Sydney.

"He just wanted to get up to the bush and make sure they were getting cultured and connected again.

"That was the whole part of the concept of what the weekend was.

"It wasn't here to break any rules or hurt anyone.

"We're not being selfish, I couldn't turn down the brothers in a time of need.

"On behalf of Foxy and all my mob, we do want to apologise."

A repentant Addo-Carr said "nothing was intentional or deliberate" as he tried to "put a smile on the faces" of family members going through a tough time.

All NRL players agreed to health and safety protocols when the competition was stopped for the shutdown.

Melbourne said they would leave any punishment of Storm winger Addo-Carr over the matter to "relevant authorities", while South Sydney said they'd ensure Mitchell cooperates with investigations.

Newcastle are investigating the involvement of Tyronne Roberts-Davis after their NRL squad member was seen in one of Addo-Carr's photos.

The drama could not have come at a worse time for the NRL as it attempts to convince government it can safely resume its season on May 28, ahead of other major codes.

"On face value, the image in today's media is both disappointing and an unacceptable breach of health orders," the NRL said in a statement.

"The NRL will be speaking to the players involved to seek further information and we will ensure the players provide any assistance authorities require.

"Our players are role models and we expect them to lead by example during this pandemic."

Under proposed NRL biosecuity rules for the season resumption, players would stay home - with no visitors allowed - except when training, playing, making doctor's visits and doing essential food shopping.

The NRL has threatened teams with the loss of points and heavy fines if any player breaks the rules.

"We are embarking on a significant education program to ensure our players understand what is acceptable behaviour ahead of the resumption of training," the NRL said.

"On face value, today's matter is unacceptable and we support the government in any action they believe necessary."

Under NSW guidelines people can only leave the house for work, essential shopping, exercise, medical appointments and compassionate visits.

Josh Addo-Carr. Source: Photosport