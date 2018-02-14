NRL star Tony Williams fined, loses driver's licence for driving while 'shockingly intoxicated' with three children in car

 

Parramatta Eels recruit Tony Williams has been fined $A1000 and had his driver's licence suspended for 12 months by a Sydney magistrate for being "shockingly intoxicated" while driving with three children in the car.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 06: Tony Williams of Tonga is helped from the field during the 2017 Pacific Test Invitational match between Tonga and Fiji at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on May 6, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Tony Williams.

Source: Getty

The 29-year-old former NSW State of Origin and Kangaroos representative was sentenced at Parramatta Local Court today for mid-range drink driving in December.

Magistrate Jennifer Giles said Williams's driving had been so dangerous members of the public had called the police.

"Shame on you, Mr Williams," Ms Giles said.

She said the "community does not feel safe with you with a licence" and also placed Williams on a 12-month good behaviour bond.

"You are exceptionally lucky you did not hurt or kill someone, or yourself."

According to court documents Williams had been celebrating his birthday with his wife and three children on December 16 last year before leaving to go to Parramatta's Albion Hotel.

His wife came to pick him up about midnight and he angrily took the keys and drove away with his wife and children - aged four, one and three months - in the car.

His driving was so dangerous and erratic a number of people rang the police, who found him standing outside the car on Hassall Street in Parramatta shortly after midnight.

Williams, on a provisional licence at the time, gave a blood alcohol reading of 0.122.

He told police he'd drunk around 10 beers and a number of vodka shots.

Williams signed with the NRL's Parramatta Eels over the off-season after a knee injury derailed his efforts to join Cronulla's first-grade side in 2017.

A premiership winner at Manly, Williams moved to Canterbury as a big-name signing in 2013 but his form dropped significantly toward the end of his stint at the Bulldogs in 2016.

Back in 2010 the second-rower was fined $500 and had his licence suspended for nine months for mid-range drink-driving, according to court papers.

