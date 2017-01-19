NRL star Pauli released from hospital after horrific seven-car pile-up

Newcastle forward Pauli Pauli will undergo scans next week which will decide his NRL playing future following his horrific car crash.

Bodene Thompson is tackled by Danny Wicks and Pauli Pauli during the NRL rugby league match between the Eels and the Warriors at Pirtek Stadium. Source: Photosport

Pauli was on Saturday released from Gosford Hospital after suffering a dislocated hip in a seven-car pile up on the M1 on Wednesday night.

The club admitted his immediate playing future was unknown and did not know whether he would be fit for the 2017 season which opens against the Warriors on March 5.

Pauli will be restricted to light duties in the interim with his outlook to become clearer later in the week.

Pauli's manager Isaac Moses had told News Corp Australia that the 22-year-old prop was in good spirits and optimistic about his recovery.