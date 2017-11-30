 

NRL star Mitchell Pearce reportedly set to sign $4 million deal with Knights

AAP

Mitchell Pearce is reportedly set to sign a four-year NRL deal with Newcastle after rejecting offers from Cronulla and Manly.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Mitchell Pearce of the Roosters offloads the ball during the NRL preliminary final match between the Sydney Roosters and the North Queensland Cowboys at Allianz Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Mitchell Pearce of the Roosters offloads the ball during the NRL preliminary final match between the Sydney Roosters and the North Queensland Cowboys at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

Source: Getty

In a huge-coup for the struggling Knights, the ex-Sydney Roosters and NSW playmaker is poised to sign a deal worth $4 million, according to News Corp.

Pearce sought a release from the Roosters following the arrival of Cooper Cronk from Melbourne, and now looks set to join fellow former Tricolours Aidan Guerra, Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Connor Watson at the Knights.

After coming 16th the last three seasons, the Knights had plenty of room to move in the salary cap and were in a position to outbid the Sharks and Manly.

The move will have a knock-on effect for Manly, who are without a recognised halves partner for Daly Cherry-Evans following the departure of Blake Green to the Warriors.

Pearce is expected to team up with Watson in the halves next year, leaving youngster Brock Lamb's future under a cloud.

The Knights are on the record as saying they have the money to retain Lamb, however he may seek an opportunity elsewhere after proving himself during the Knights' strong run home this year.

After missing out on marquee recruitment targets Jack Bird, Matt Scott, James Maloney and James Graham, the signing of Pearce would represent an important milestone in the club's rebuild.

It would also cap off an impressive signing spree which has seen them net Guerra, Kenny-Dowall, Kalyn Ponga, Chris Heighington, Jacob Lillyman and Tautau Moga.

