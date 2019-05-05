TODAY |

NRL star Kalyn Ponga shows off sheer speed to score as Knights overcome Warriors

AAP
More From
League
Warriors
NRL

Kodi Nikorima's arrival can't come quickly enough for the Warriors who have slumped to a fourth-straight NRL loss, outclassed 36-18 by a methodical Newcastle in Auckland.

The Knights dominated up front on Sunday at Mt Smart Stadium to set up a second- consecutive win, providing more evidence of clicking after a five-match losing streak.

As with last week's 28-14 win over Parramatta, Newcastle's victory was built on control from Mitchell Pearce and the relentless charges of their big men led by NSW State of Origin star David Klemmer, who racked up 195 metres.

Their completion rate was perfect in the first half and they finished stronger than a Warriors side whose propensity for late fades is becoming endemic.

Newcastle's dominance was sealed by the game's final try when Pearce sent fullback Kalyn Ponga clear from the halfway line.

It capped a mixed outing for star fullback Ponga, whose hyped clash with opposite Roger Tuivasa-Sheck amounted to little.

Tuivasa-Sheck was subdued on return from a hamstring injury, while Ponga's main contribution came via the boot, landing eight of nine shots at goal.

The young Knights' star was also placed on report for a tripping incident.

A poor Warriors side lacked direction again. They will hope new halves signing Nikorima can make a difference next week in his likely debut.

Blake Green and Tuivasa-Sheck had little impact in their injury comebacks, with Green lacking the armchair ride enjoyed by Pearce.

Pearce darted through a staggered Warriors defence to score the game's opening try and his later pinpoint bomb was claimed by a leaping Shaun Kenny-Dowall to bag the Knights' second.

The Warriors responded each time, firstly when centre Patrick Herbert sliced through for his maiden first-grade try and when winger Ken Maumalo scored via a neat Peta Hiku bat-down.

Warriors left-side pair Hiku and Tohu Harris went from heroes to villains soon after the break.

The pair's quick hands set up Maumalo for his second but they both made feeble tackle attempts on Sione Mata'utia, whose try put the visitors 24-18 ahead.

Hymel Hunt and Ponga bagged the final tries to improve Newcastle's record to 3-5 while the Warriors drop to 2-6.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Newcastle outmuscled the Warriors 36-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland. Source: SKY
    More From
    League
    Warriors
    NRL
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:33
    Luke Jacobson's big tackle on Smith led to the Highlanders fullback injuring his hamstring.
    Chiefs enforcer relieved Ben Smith hasn't been ruled out of World Cup after his big tackle
    2
    The Highlanders fullback could've played his last match for the Otago franchise after suffering a hamstring strain.
    Aaron Smith backs injured Highlanders teammate Ben Smith to return sooner than 6-8 weeks
    3
    Peter Breen is the creator of Rugby Bricks which has over 79,000 followers on Instagram.
    Former Otago player's online coaching platform gains popularity with help from All Blacks stars
    4
    An injured Ben Smith of the Highlanders is observed during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs, held at the Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 4 May 2019. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.Photosport.nz
    Ben Smith may've played his last game for Highlanders with injury side-lining him for 6-8 weeks
    5
    The golf star was awarded with a Medal of Freedom after his Masters victory.
    'A global symbol of American excellence' – Donald Trump awards Tiger Woods Medal of Freedom
    MORE FROM
    League
    MORE
    00:33
    The former Broncos half is set to be available for the Warriors next week against the Dragons.

    'Growing up I used to love the Warriors' - new recruit Kodi Nikorima touches down in NZ
    Warriors half Chanel Harris-Tavita in action against the Gold Coast Titans.

    'He's been really good' - Blake Green lauds rookie Warriors halves partner
    00:15
    Braden Hamlin-Uele scored the decisive try as Cronulla beat the Melbourne Storm despite the absence of Shaun Johnson.

    Sharks upset Storm despite host of missing stars including Shaun Johnson
    00:15
    The Tongan powerhouse ran for over 200m as North Queensland beat the Titans 28-14.

    Taumalolo returns from injury with vintage performance as Cowboys down Gold Coast