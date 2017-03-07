NRL star Jarryd Hayne reportedly asks for Titans release

Jarryd Hayne has reportedly requested a release from Gold Coast, opening the door for his NRL return to Parramatta.



Gold Coast Titans fullback Jarryd Hayne. Source: Photosport

News Corp says Hayne held talks with Titans CEO Graham Annesley on Thursday morning, and wants out of the final year of his contract to be close to his young daughter in Sydney, despite facing a huge pay cut.

He has been closely linked with a return to Parramatta, where he could expect to earn about $500,000 next season, less than half of his current deal.

"Jarryd is leaving, it's a done deal at Parra," Titans sponsor Norm Black told News Corp.

"I don't know what the term is because he can't officially sign with Parra until he is released by the Titans, but I can't see the club standing in his way on compassionate grounds.

"Jarryd would have happily honoured the final year of his deal at the Titans, but his family situation has changed that. It was either quit rugby league altogether or go to Sydney and help with his child."

The latest development comes just six months after Hayne activated an extension clause with the Titans for the 2018 season.

It seemingly brings an end to Hayne's dramatic 15-month stay at the club which included a well-publicised feud with Neil Henry that resulted in the coach being sacked last season.

Following stints in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and Rugby Sevens with Fiji, Hayne signed with the Titans in mid-2016 season.