 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


NRL star Jarryd Hayne reportedly asks for Titans release

share

Source:

AAP

Jarryd Hayne has reportedly requested a release from Gold Coast, opening the door for his NRL return to Parramatta.

JARRYD HAYNE (Gold Coast Titans) - PHOTO: Scott Powick Daily News - 7th August 2016 - Action from the National Rugby League (NRL) Round 22 clash between the Gold Coast Titans v New Zealand Warriors played at Cbus Super Stadium, Robina on the Gold Coast.

Gold Coast Titans fullback Jarryd Hayne.

Source: Photosport

News Corp says Hayne held talks with Titans CEO Graham Annesley on Thursday morning, and wants out of the final year of his contract to be close to his young daughter in Sydney, despite facing a huge pay cut.

He has been closely linked with a return to Parramatta, where he could expect to earn about $500,000 next season, less than half of his current deal.

"Jarryd is leaving, it's a done deal at Parra," Titans sponsor Norm Black told News Corp.

"I don't know what the term is because he can't officially sign with Parra until he is released by the Titans, but I can't see the club standing in his way on compassionate grounds.

"Jarryd would have happily honoured the final year of his deal at the Titans, but his family situation has changed that. It was either quit rugby league altogether or go to Sydney and help with his child."

The latest development comes just six months after Hayne activated an extension clause with the Titans for the 2018 season.

It seemingly brings an end to Hayne's dramatic 15-month stay at the club which included a well-publicised feud with Neil Henry that resulted in the coach being sacked last season.

Following stints in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and Rugby Sevens with Fiji, Hayne signed with the Titans in mid-2016 season.

He declared at the time he'd wanted to go back to the Eels but a deal wasn't forthcoming, despite saying when he left that he had a "lifetime agreement" with the club.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Charles Piutau of the All Blacks

Tonga target ex-All Blacks wing Charles Piutau for 2019 World Cup

00:16
2
The All Whites hitman grabbed the opener in his side's 2-1 win this morning.

He's back! Clinical Kiwi striker Chris Wood finds the net as Burnley claim gutsy Premier League victory

3
JARRYD HAYNE (Gold Coast Titans) - PHOTO: Scott Powick Daily News - 7th August 2016 - Action from the National Rugby League (NRL) Round 22 clash between the Gold Coast Titans v New Zealand Warriors played at Cbus Super Stadium, Robina on the Gold Coast.

NRL star Jarryd Hayne reportedly asks for Titans release

00:15
4
Mate Ma'a Tonga were presented with special awards by King Tupou IV yesterday.

Watch: Tonga star Konrad Hurrell shows off King's medal with proud grandmother

00:16
5
Rooney's treble helped the Toffees to a 4-0 win over the Hammers.

Hat-trick hero Wayne Rooney scores wonder goal from inside own half as Everton destroy West Ham

01:02
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

The National Party leader is asked about what happened during the negotiations with NZ First.

Live stream: Government and National lock horns in final question time of the week

Four weeks out from Christmas and the gloves are off in the Beehive. Follow the action live.


01:57
The warm weather is putting a strain on the water supply, with a sprinkler ban already in place.

Wellington enjoys third driest November on record - but it's not all good news

Last year 240mm of rain fell in November, but this time around, there's been just 17mm.

00:39
The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."

Video: Air NZ's brilliant new 'Mirry Christmus' message pokes fun at Kiwi accent

The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."

05:48
Mr Seymour, author of the End of Life Choice Bill, debated the pros and cons with Dr Peter Thirkell of the Care Alliance, which opposes euthanasia.

'It's happening anyway' - David Seymour says assisted dying bill would bring safety and dignity to families

Mr Seymour debated the pros and cons with Dr Peter Thirkell of the Care Alliance.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 