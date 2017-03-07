NRL star Jarryd Hayne in doubt for NSW Blues

NSW coach Laurie Daley's plans for State of Origin I in less than two weeks are in turmoil with Tom Trbojevic possibly out for the season and Jarryd Hayne under an injury cloud.

Gold Coast Titans fullback Jarryd Hayne. Source: Photosport

Both backline superstars went down on a night of high drama during the double header at Suncorp Stadium last night.

Manly coach Trent Barrett said Trbojevic - who had all but locked up a Blues debut on the wing - might not play again in 2017 after injuring his knee and ankle in their 24-14 loss to Brisbane.

"He could be gone for the year, I don't know," Barrett said.

"The ankle is the main concern."

Trbojevic had been pencilled in for the Blues' left-side wing spot and was expected to be named outside Hayne.

But he had to be escorted off the field in the 64th minute after coming down awkwardly trying to contest a bouncing ball.

To add insult to injury, Brisbane picked up the spilt ball and scored through Corey Oates even though there were questions about the legality of David Mead's tackle in the air on Trbojevic.

The play was allowed to go on because Andrew McCullough's kick had been allowed to bounce, however Barrett questioned how it was different to a player being tackled mid-air trying to defuse a bomb.

"It's dangerous. It has not only cost us the game, it has cost us one of our best players," Barrett said.

"A bit of common sense would be good, I suppose."

The Gold Coast said Hayne was "80 per cent right" after he limped off with an ankle injury late in their thrilling 38-36 victory over ladder leaders Melbourne.

The club said he had been cleared of major injury and he joined his teammates on the field for post-match celebrations.

It casts doubt about whether the champion outside back will be able to take his place for the May 31 Origin series opener, but the Titans played down the problem.