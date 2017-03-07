 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


NRL star Jarryd Hayne in doubt for NSW Blues

share

Source:

AAP

NSW coach Laurie Daley's plans for State of Origin I in less than two weeks are in turmoil with Tom Trbojevic possibly out for the season and Jarryd Hayne under an injury cloud.

JARRYD HAYNE (Gold Coast Titans) - PHOTO: Scott Powick Daily News - 7th August 2016 - Action from the National Rugby League (NRL) Round 22 clash between the Gold Coast Titans v New Zealand Warriors played at Cbus Super Stadium, Robina on the Gold Coast.

Gold Coast Titans fullback Jarryd Hayne.

Source: Photosport

Both backline superstars went down on a night of high drama during the double header at Suncorp Stadium last night.

Manly coach Trent Barrett said Trbojevic - who had all but locked up a Blues debut on the wing - might not play again in 2017 after injuring his knee and ankle in their 24-14 loss to Brisbane.

"He could be gone for the year, I don't know," Barrett said.

"The ankle is the main concern."

Trbojevic had been pencilled in for the Blues' left-side wing spot and was expected to be named outside Hayne.

But he had to be escorted off the field in the 64th minute after coming down awkwardly trying to contest a bouncing ball.

To add insult to injury, Brisbane picked up the spilt ball and scored through Corey Oates even though there were questions about the legality of David Mead's tackle in the air on Trbojevic.

The play was allowed to go on because Andrew McCullough's kick had been allowed to bounce, however Barrett questioned how it was different to a player being tackled mid-air trying to defuse a bomb.

"It's dangerous. It has not only cost us the game, it has cost us one of our best players," Barrett said.

"A bit of common sense would be good, I suppose."

The Gold Coast said Hayne was "80 per cent right" after he limped off with an ankle injury late in their thrilling 38-36 victory over ladder leaders Melbourne.

The club said he had been cleared of major injury and he joined his teammates on the field for post-match celebrations.

It casts doubt about whether the champion outside back will be able to take his place for the May 31 Origin series opener, but the Titans played down the problem.

The likes of Jack Bird, Michael Jennings, Dylan Walker and James Roberts wait in the wings should neither pull up.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The All Blacks centre turned something out of nothing on a soggy Loftus Versfeld pitch to seal a dramatic 17-10 win over the Bulls.

Watch: 'Look at the pace!' Malakai Fekitoa leaves Bulls defenders for dead as his spectacular solo-try snatches a late victory for the Highlanders

00:30
2
The All Blacks centre turned something out of nothing on a soggy Loftus Versfeld pitch to seal a dramatic 17-10 win over the Bulls.

Malakai Fekitoa's magic in the dying minutes steals ugly win for the Highlanders against the Bulls

00:21
3
Probably a world's first with a fullback jumping in at lineout time.

Watch: 'Everyone's in there!' Hurricanes pull out tricky lineout move with Jordie Barrett and Julian Savea

00:30
4
Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez thought for all money his two-footed penalty had put his side level against Manchester City.

Watch: What's wrong with this penalty? Eagle eyed referee rules out 'freak' spot kick to deny Leicester City late equaliser


00:30
5
All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo and Bulls lock RG Snyman both had earlier showers for their horrific shoulder charges.

Watch: 'That’s trouble that!' Ugly scenes mar Highlanders win over the Bulls as players from both sides see RED for cynical shoulder charges

Back to Basics: Five easy steps to easing the addiction of shopping at the supermarket

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives her top tips to shopping fresh and local.

00:24
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Maire Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

Reports out of Sydney say the deal for Martin to join the Warriors is all but done.

US Police Generic

Boy, 8, knocked unconscious trying to shake hands with bully, two days before committing suicide in US

He was described as a "very loving little boy".

01:03
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

Dame Valerie says the first weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

01:43
When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

Why are so many Kiwi kids not at school on rainy days?

When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ