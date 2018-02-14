NRL star James Tedesco struck down with mumps ahead of Roosters pre-season clash with Manly

Prized recruit James Tedesco might be racing the clock to be fit for a Sydney Roosters pre-season debut after reportedly becoming the second player at the NRL club to contract mumps.

Tedesco is not expected to be considered for the Roosters' opening trial on Saturday night away to Penrith.

And he might battle to prove his fitness for the Roosters' final trial - against Manly next week on the NSW central coast - after being quarantined from teammates, NRL.com reports.

The NSW State of Origin fullback is not expected to miss the Roosters' season opener on March 10 against his former Wests Tigers club.

Roosters back-rower Mitchell Aubusson contracted mumps two weeks ago.

Coach Trent Robinson will name his squad on Thursday for Saturday's Panthers trial.