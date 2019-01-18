NRL star Greg Inglis enters rehab facility, struggling with retirement

NRL great Greg Inglis has entered a rehabilitation centre as he struggles to cope with life after rugby league.

The Rabbitohs on Friday confirmed South Sydney's 2014 premiership-winning captain had entered a facility to undergo treatment to assist and support his mental health.

"On behalf of Greg and his family, we ask the media and the public to respect their privacy," a statement from the Rabbitohs said.

The 32-year-old former State of Origin and Test superstar played only two games this season before being forced into retirement by persistent injuries.

He took up a wide-ranging role with Souths, helping the team as an assistant coach and also working with the club's commercial division and charity arm Souths Cares.

But missing out on the weekly grind of an NRL season alongside his teammates has reportedly hit Inglis hard.

Souths coach Wayne Bennett, a strong supporter of Inglis's decision to hang up the boots, and the retired skipper's ex-teammates are rallying around the troubled star.

"The best thing I say about Greg is that he's getting the support that he needs," Bennett said.