NRL star Dylan Walker charged with assault

Manly Sea Eagles NRL star Dylan Walker has been charged with two counts of assault following an alleged altercation outside a Sydney northern beaches restaurant.

Dylan Walker training for 2020 All Stars game. Source: Photosport

He's now due to face court on the same day his ex-NSW teammates take part in a potential State of Origin decider.



Walker, 26, allegedly left a Narraweena restaurant just before 9pm on Sunday and tried to get into the car of a woman he didn't know, which was parked outside.



He was confronted and allegedly became involved in a physical altercation with two men before fleeing.



He was arrested by NSW Police nearby a short time later.



Walker was charged with two counts of common assault and granted conditional bail to appear before Manly Local Court on November 18 - the date of the third State of Origin game.



An NRL spokesman told AAP the game's organising body was aware of the incident and said the integrity unit was liaising with both police and Manly.



The Manly Sea Eagles also confirmed they were aware of the incident.



Walker played seven games for Manly in 2020, scoring one try.

