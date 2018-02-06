 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


NRL star Andrew Fifita yet to declare allegiance to NSW Blues

share

Source:

AAP

NSW coach Brad Fittler has revealed Andrew Fifita is yet to declare his allegiance to the Blues as he weighs up his representative future.

Andrew Fifita of Tonga fends Sam Burgess of England during their 2017 Rugby League World Cup semi-final at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand. 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

.Andrew Fifita of Tonga fends Sam Burgess of England during their 2017 Rugby League World Cup semi-final at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland

Source: Photosport

The Cronulla prop could find himself at the centre of a wrangle between the NSW State of Origin side and Tonga following his controversial defection to the Pacific minnows last year.

Fifita snubbed Australia to represent Tonga at the World Cup and he is still considering who he will turn out for in 2018.

Because Tonga are a tier-two nation, Fifita is able to represent both Tonga and NSW this year.

However with Tonga's Pacific Test against Samoa to be played a day before Origin II, Fifita has a difficult decision on the horizon.

"I'm not sure what Andrew's doing," Fittler said.

"I think Andrew said he was going to play for Tonga, I haven't spoken to Andrew as yet. I'm sure we'll have a conversation at some stage."

Fifita last week said he still wanted to win an Origin series, one of the few things left on his bucketlist after missing the 2014 series victory due to injury.

The decision could yet be taken out of his hands with Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Jordan McLean making strong statements during Australia's World Cup win to join the NSW pack alongside Aaron Woods and David Klemmer.

Fifita was a standout in NSW's game-one win last year but was well contained in games two and three as Queensland snatched the series.

"He was very good. There was no doubt about that, it was one of the better performances I've seen," Fittler said.

"Across the board, games two and three weren't that great for everyone. No one's got a position.

"I'll persuade him to play good for Cronulla. If he does that then he'll be an option for us."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:47
1
Spencer infamously flipped the bird to the Christchurch crowd in 2004 when the Blues beat the Crusaders 38-29.

'Come on Sav don't bring them up' – Blues legend Carlos Spencer on facing old foes the Crusaders

00:15
2
Joshua and Parker are set to fight on March 31 in Cardiff.

'I hope he's fit' - Anthony Joshua warns Joseph Parker not to get dropped in early rounds and disappoint public


3
GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 19: Conrad Smith of Paloise in action during the European Rugby Challenge Cup match between Gloucester and Section Paloise at Kingsholm on January 19, 2018 in Gloucester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Former All Blacks centre Conrad Smith happy to avoid Hurricanes at Tens

00:20
4
UFC boss Dana White went as far as calling the fight between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko 'disgusting'.

Graphic warning: Ref under fire for not ending bout despite fighter pummelling UFC rival's bloodied face continuously

01:26
5
Spencer says he still backs his footy skills at 42-years-old.

Watch: 'When do I ever keep it simple, mate?!' King Carlos hoping to turn back the clock with razzle-dazzle plays at Brisbane 10s

01:09
Kingi Tairua was at the front of the march, which involved about a dozen protesters.

Ngapuhi elder led away after small protest at Waitangi

Kingi Taurua had led a hikoi of about a dozen protesters on to the Marae, which at the time was hosting a church service.

01:39
Chief climate scientist Dr Sam Dean says the chances of storms like last month’s happening simply through natural variation is very low.

'This is just so unusual' - Big January storms due to climate change, NIWA scientist says

High sea surface temperatures in the Tasman Sea have contributed to the power of the storms, he said.

03:31
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says it was the peaceful Waitangi everyone was hoping for.

'Completely different' – 1 NEWS' Corin Dann gives his take on this year's Waitangi commemorations

1 NEWS' Political Editor says there is a "different vibe" and "it's more solemn, more serious."

02:09
Crayfish number are declining in the Hauraki Gulf, known as the CRA2 region, which extends from Pakiri through to the East Cape.

'Functionally extinct' - Fishing advocacy group want to see crayfish put before profit due to declining numbers

Crayfish numbers are declining in the Hauraki Gulf and they're being described as "functionally extinct".


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 