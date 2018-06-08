 

NRL star Aaron Woods released by Bulldogs, signs with Cronulla Sharks

Aaron Woods is set to play for Cronulla this Friday night after completing a mid-season switch from Canterbury.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 20: Aaron Woods of the Bulldogs runs the ball during the round 11 NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Southern Cross Group Stadium on May 20, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Aaron Woods of the Bulldogs runs the ball during the round 11 NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Southern Cross Group Stadium in Sydney.

Source: Getty

The long-mooted move appeared to be dead after weeks of Sharks overtures and an impasse over fees to snare the representative prop before the June 30 deadline.

But the Bulldogs on Tuesday morning released Woods just months into his four- year deal, paving the way for the Sharks to announce his recruitment on a three- and-a-half-year contract later on Tuesday afternoon.

It's a coup for Shane Flanagan's side in their hunt for finals football and could help revive the career of Woods, who was overlooked for Brad Fittler's series-winning NSW State of Origin team.

For the Bulldogs it will further ease pressure on a salary cap laden with heavily back-ended contracts a week after the departure of Moses Mbye to the Wests Tigers started the clean-up.

Bulldogs chief executive Andrew Hill said the "difficult decision" to let Woods go mid-season was a joint one made by both parties.

"What it does allow is for Aaron to join his new club before the upcoming deadline and for the Bulldogs to be able to start to plan for the future with additional cap space," Hill said in a statement.

"It has been well documented that we have had very little flexibility with our cap going forward and this will now allow us to look to the future with increased flexibility around our options.

"We wish Aaron all the very best for the future."

Woods is expected to be available for Cronulla's away clash with the Warriors on Friday night, with the team departing for New Zealand on Wednesday.

