NRL stalwart Tim Mannah's cousin's kids killed in Sydney drink driving tragedy

Source:  AAP

Rugby league stalwart Tim Mannah is "heartbroken" after his cousin's three children were killed by an alleged drink-driver while going for ice cream in Sydney's west.

Siblings Anthony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, 9, were killed along with 11-year-old Veronique Sarr. Source: Nine

Abdallah siblings Sienna, 8, Angelina, 12, and Antony, 13, died at the scene in Oatlands on Saturday night alongside their 11-year-old cousin Veronique Sakr.

Samuel William Davidson, 29, was allegedly at three times the legal blood alcohol limit when he drove into the children.

Tim Mannah. Source: Photosport

Mannah, who played more than 200 games for the Parramatta Eels, said he had always admired his cousin Danny Abdallah - the grieving father of the three siblings.

"I have looked up to my cousin Danny since I was a kid," he wrote on Instagram.

"His wife, Leila, is an actual hero. She raises six kids with ease and grace. Her life revolves around them. And just like that, they've lost three children."

Mother Leila Geagea visited the scene on Monday, telling reporters that she could forgive Davidson.

Dad's heartbreak as children killed in Sydney drink-drive horror - 'This morning I woke up and I've lost three kids'

"I think in my heart I forgive him. But I want the court to be fair. I'm not going to hate him because that's not who we are," she told reporters.

"It feels very unreal. I feel like I'm still waiting for them to come home."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday morning said the tragedy was unthinkable.

"I just pray for their strength as a family. They will be grieving beyond imagination," he told reporters.

"The strength they've shown and clearly the faith they have is holding them together at this difficult time."

Leila Geagea says she won’t hate Samuel Davidson, but wants the court “to be fair”. Source: Nine

Davidson's parents on Monday night said they were devastated and their son was deeply remorseful.

"Those poor families have lost their children. No words can help them and I'm so sorry to them," Allan Davidson told Nine News.

Hundreds of people have visited the crash site in Oatlands to lay flowers and show support for the grieving families.

The fatal crash has sparked a renewed push for a road rules overhaul in NSW.

