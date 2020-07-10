NRL send 12 clubs back into bubbles after threat of Covid outbreak

NRL clubs from outside Queensland will go back into strict biosecurity bubbles after an emergency meeting of the ARLC in Sydney.



Roger Tuivasa-Sheck scores against the Titans Source: Photosport

Players outside of Queensland were being notified by clubs this afternoon that they are no longer allowed at cafes, restaurants or pubs, and restrictions on home visitors will resume.



It's expected the new protocols will be enforced from Wednesday, while Queensland-based clubs will be unaffected.



It comes after ARLC chairman Peter V'landys sought advice from biosecurity experts this morning after the latest Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney.



Earlier, the Queensland government declared anyone who resides in or has visited the Campbelltown or Liverpool areas in south-west Sydney in the past fortnight will not be allowed into the state.



Queenslanders who are returning after visiting the Covid-19 hotspots in Sydney will need to undergo hotel quarantine at their own expense.



It's expected forcing players back into the bubble will reassure the Queensland government there is no danger in allowing travel to continue for NRL players between the states.



"We won't take any risks with our players and the community,'" V'landys said in a statement.



"All our decisions are based on the data and we've said from the start, if the data changes then we will be proactive and take the necessary action required.



"We are enforcing the original protocols to ensure our players are not mixing with the general community.



"We are doing everything we can to keep the playing group healthy during this period.



"Our experts are continuing to monitor the data.



"We don't make decisions based on emotion, we make them based on data.



"We hope it's only a short spike in the infection rate, but the commission has shown we will be agile and make the appropriate changes."



For now, at least, relocating the entire competition to Queensland is not being considered but remains an available option.

