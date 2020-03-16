NRL season to go ahead despite uncertainty over Warriors' future

The Warriors' future remains doubtful as they continue their exile in Australia.

The side is currently holed up in Kingscliff, Queensland, where they are preparing for their 'home' game against the Canberra Raiders on Saturday in the Gold Coast.

Head coach Stephen Kearney described the current situation as a "lockdown camp" as the Warriors decide on their long term future this season.

Risking a 14-day isolation period if they return to NZ, the Warriors have decided to remain in Australia for another week in order to keep their season alive.

Warriors football operations manager Dan Floyd stated that the basic requirements such as clothing and equipment have been hard to come by since they extended their stay. However, other teams in the NRL fraternity have lent their support.

"We don't have enough training equipment for tomorrow," Floyd said.

"Where we going to get some clothes from, where we going to get some training equipment?

"I've had the Rabbitohs, the Dragons ringing me up, asking how they can help from Sydney."

Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith had no problem voicing his concerns in regards to the continuation of the season.

Citing a risk towards vulnerable family members of the team and staff, Smith said he believes that the season should be put on hold.

"After we finish the matches on the weekends we then return to our families. There's several guys in our squad who are going back to their families who have newborn babies. Craig [Bellamy] has an elderly mother, my parents are in their sixties."

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg has stated that players could be subject to a pay cut if revenue decreases.

"Its called a material adverse change provision. If the revenues of the game drop, it allows us to go back and have a discussion with the players about the collective bargaining agreement."

With some players stating a desire to return home after this Saturday's clash with Canberra, Warriors CEO Cameron George says he will stand behind players who want to come back to New Zealand.