NRL rocked by sex-tape scandal involving Eels player

AAP

Parramatta have claimed one of their players has had his privacy invaded by being filmed engaging in a sex act without his consent.

The NRL are investigating after a Parramatta Eels player was filmed engaging in a sex act in a toilet cubicle. Source: Getty

Rumours began circulating on social media on Wednesday of an NRL player being recorded in an intimate act with a female in a toilet cubicle.

It's claimed the footage was taken over the cubicle door by a third party, with the Eels having since gone to the NRL to complain their player is one of the victims.

The player has not been named.

"We understand that those on the video have been illegally filmed by another person without consent," the Eels said in a statement.

"An attempt has been made to distribute the video to media outlets and on social media platforms.

"The club has informed the NRL integrity unit and is taking the matter very seriously, particularly given the potential invasion of privacy of those involved."

