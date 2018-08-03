 

NRL referee Matt Cecchin to retire after 'vile' death threats following last year's England, Tonga League World Cup semi final

AAP
Veteran whistleblower Matt Cecchin will leave the NRL at season's end over "vile" abuse and mounting pressure on referees.

Ahead of taking charge of his 300th NRL match as Penrith meet Canberra on Sunday, the 44-year-old told Fairfax he would quit the competition and retire unless an opportunity in Europe's Super League arises.

He made the decision after not being picked to oversee Origin I this season following a difficult 12 months for the leading referee.

Cecchin revealed the scale of death threats he and his family received after a late-game call in last year's World Cup semi-final between England and Tonga.

He correctly disallowed a try to Tongan front-rower Andrew Fifita as he was stripped of the ball near the tryline.

But later that night New Zealand police rushed Cecchin out of the country after informing him of "hundreds and hundreds" of abusive messages, some of them death threats.

Cecchin also flicked through his phone to discover more than a thousand "vile" attacks, the likes of which he'd never encountered across his entire career.

The whistleblower, who has talked openly about his mental health battles, said negative referee "noise" had taken its toll this year and he "needs a long break".

"The reality is that after that game, and for the first chunk of this year with all the noise that's been out there, it's been tough. Really, really tough," he said.

NRL referee Matt Cecchin.
NRL referee Matt Cecchin.
00:15
Will Hopoate finished off a great play to score the second try for the Bulldogs in their 36-22 win over Brisbane.

Will Hopoate finishes superb Bulldogs play as Canterbury deal Broncos big NRL top-four blow
Darren Lockyer.

Darren Lockyer down to final chance of becoming Immortal after second-straight snubbing
01:57
Graham expects more Kiwis to join him soon enough.

'One of those 'pinch me' moments!' Mark Graham moved to become first Kiwi in NRL Hall of Fame
Tohu Harris, Vodafone Warriors training session. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 14 December 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Warriors enforcer Tohu Harris ruled out of Dragons clash with new knee injury, requires minor surgery

Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett demands improvements from Broncos after loss to Bulldogs

AAP
Brisbane are good enough to challenge in the NRL's finals according to coach Wayne Bennett, but finding that form against bottom-eight teams is proving a far bigger challenge.

Thursday night's 36-22 loss to Canterbury was particularly costly, as it left them four points out of the top four.

Most frustrating for Bennett was the fact it was the Broncos' fourth loss to a bottom eight team and that they'd suffered more losses to teams below them than the six above them.

The other problem for Brisbane is that when they are bad, they are really off.

The scoreline flattered the Broncos as they scored two late tries, while seven of their eight defeats have been by 12 points or more.
But Bennett believes his team can still get it right for next month's finals.

"That's our challenge right now," he said.

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett.
Broncos coach Wayne Bennett.

"It's not that we can't play and match it with the good teams - all our best results have been against top-eight teams.

"Our problem is we get two or three weeks of football and we throw one of these games in. And it's against the bottom eight teams on all the occasions."

Aside from their two defeats at the hands of ladder-leaders Melbourne, Brisbane's only other defeats to top teams have come in round one to St George Illawarra and last month to the Warriors.

Meanwhile, they have beaten South Sydney, the Sydney Roosters, Cronulla (twice) and Penrith in the past three-and-a-half months,
But they have lapsed against the Gold Coast, Newcastle, Manly and now the Bulldogs.

"The closest thing I can relate to is they are all hoping someone else will do the job and the majority of them are thinking the same," Bennett said.

"If you saw it (before the game) you would be over it pretty quickly and onto the players.

"But we had a pretty good week at training. We had a wonderful performance at training last week so there is no reason."

Will Hopoate finished off a great play to score the second try for the Bulldogs in their 36-22 win over Brisbane.
1 NEWS
The Warriors are copping it big time from former NRL stars and pundits, after their dire performance against the Gold Coast Titans last week.

After a promising start to the 2018 season the Warriors are hanging on by the skin of their teeth in the NRL's top eight, heading into tomorrow's clash with the Dragons in Wollongong, where they're winless in their 10 games.

The Titans came from behind to thump the Warriors 36-12 on Sunday, with former NRL stars csaying it is the beginning of the end.

Former Kangaroos front rower and Queensland Maroons legend Petero Civoniceva backed the Dragons to overcome the Warriors tomorrow in his nrl.com predictions.

"I'll go with the Dragons on this one," said Civoniceva.

"The Warriors were very disappointing against the Titans and it almost feels like the wheels have fallen off.

"After a great win against the Broncos they haven't been able to continue on from that."

Former NSW Blues and Panthers five-eighth Jamie Soward also predicted in his nrl.com power rankings that the New Zealand side won't make it far past the first round of the play-offs.

Konrad Hurrell scored the first try of the match.
Konrad Hurrell scored the first try of the match.

"I don't want to be too harsh but certainly, there's some worrying signs there," Soward said.

"It looks like it's going to be a quick finals series for them if they can't win in Australia. "(They) can't afford to just limp into the finals...face a big game this week against the Dragons."

Channel Nine rugby league broadcaster and NRL expert Gus Gould also says the Warriors are likely to go down to the fourth placed Dragons.

"The Warriors just seem to get that travel bug, sometimes they can really play poorly away from home," said Gould.

"That was disappointing in the second half, they led at halftime against the Gold Coast (round 20 match).

"I can't see the Warriors bouncing back and beating the Dragons."

Former Manly coach Geoff Toovey said on nrl.com's round 21 preview show that hooker Issac Luke needs to be in the New Zealand side if they Kiwi team is to have any chances of advancing in the play-offs.

"Without Issac Luke in the Warriors side I don't think they can come close to winning the comp," said Toovey.

"They need him in the side and they need him performing."

The Warriors will be without second rower Tohu Harris after he suffered a knee injury in training yesterday. 

The Warriors last round matches:

August 4 - Round 21 - Dragons v Warriors

August 10 - Round 22 - Warriors v Knights

August 19 - Round 23 - Bulldogs v Warriors

August 24 - Round 24 - Warriors v Panthers

August 31 - Round 25 - Warriors v Raiders

Blake Green.
Blake Green.
