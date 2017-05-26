 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


NRL Preview: Can the Warriors reignite their wobbly season and tame the Bulldogs at Mt Smart?

share

Source:

NZN

Can the Warriors keep their playoff hopes alive against the Bulldogs at home during Origin season? Here's a preview of all matches in round 16 of the NRL.

FRIDAY 23 JUNE

Warriors v Canterbury at Mt Smart Stadium

Matt Manukia, Faleatua Malili and Ben Henry discuss how the Warriors will go against the Broncos with the State of Origin set to start.

Source: 1 NEWS

Head to head: Warriors 13, Bulldogs 20, drawn 2
Last clash: Round 3, 2017 - Bulldogs 24 bt Warriors 12 at Forsyth Barr Stadium
TAB: Warriors $1.50 Bulldogs $2.60
FootyTAB: Bulldogs +5.5

Canterbury star Brett Morris has been ruled out with a knee injury, while fellow NSW State of Origin players David Klemmer and Josh Jackson boarded the flight to New Zealand. The Warriors are sweating on the fitness of star playmaker Kieran Foran who is 50-50 to face his future club. If he plays, it will be a major boost as the Warriors look to continue their strong record during the Origin period. It's 11th v 12th, with both sides one win outside the top eight. Canterbury responded emphatically to heavy criticism before the bye, but they've been hot and cold all year.

Key: Foran's fitness. Can his quad recover in time to remind the Bulldogs why they signed the Kiwi playmaker?

Tip: Warriors

Wests Tigers v Gold Coast at Campbelltown Stadium

James Tedesco of the West Tigers

Source: Getty

Head to head: Tigers 7, Titans 10
Last clash: Round 23, 2016 - Titans 19 bt Tigers 18 at Campbelltown Stadium
TAB: Tigers $2.20 Titans $1.67
FootyTAB: Tigers +2.5

Tigers star fullback James Tedesco is set to miss with an ankle injury he suffered in Origin II but skipper Aaron Woods is likely to back up. Both sides have suffered this season from leaky defences, with the Tigers slumping to the bottom of the ladder with six-straight defeats. Meanwhile, the Titans have lost four on the trot but will be hoping the return of Origin stars Jarryd Hayne, Nathan Peats and Jarrod Wallace can end the dismal streak.

Key: Can the Tigers defend the Titans' attack which was able to put 38 points on Melbourne a little more than a month ago?

Tip: Titans

SATURDAY 24 JUNE

North Queensland v Penrith at 1300SMILES Stadium

NRL Rugby League, North Queensland Cowboys v Vodafone Warriors, 1300Smiles Stadium, Townsville, Australia. Saturday 20 August 2016. Cowboys Johnathan Thurston kicks for goal. © Copyright Photo: Zak Simmonds / www.Photosport.nz

North Queensland Cowboys playmaker Johnathan Thurston.

Source: Photosport

Head to head: Cowboys 16, Panthers 18
Last clash: Round 6, 2016 - Cowboys 23 bt Panthers 18 at Pepper Stadium
TAB: Cowboys $1.90, Panthers $1.90
FootyTAB: Panthers +4.5

With effectively one arm, Johnathan Thurston put in one of the most-memorable performances in Origin history. But will another representative injury rob the Cowboys of their superstar three days later? It will take a remarkable recovery for Thurston to play his 300th NRL game. The Panthers are hunting a fifth-straight victory, with the streak rescuing their finals hopes from the brink of ruin. It's a crucial seventh-versus-eighth showdown with both sides jostling to cement themselves in the top eight. Panthers skipper Matt Moylan has been damaging since moving into the halves, with Penrith piling on 62 points in two matches with him at five-eighth.

Key: It's been the crucial question for almost two months - will JT's shoulder be right?

Tip: Panthers

Canberra v Brisbane at GIO Stadium

Jordan Rapana on the run for the Canberra Raiders.

Jordan Rapana on the run for the Canberra Raiders.

Source: Photosport

Head to head: Raiders 19, Broncos 28, drawn 1
Last clash: Round 4, 2017 - Broncos 13 bt Raiders 12 at Suncorp Stadium
TAB: Raiders $1.63, Broncos $2.30
FootyTAB: Broncos +3.5

The Green Machine have made close defeats a habit this year, including in round four against the Broncos. They look a long way off the premiership contenders they were touted as before a ball was kicked, but face the Broncos at home and days after Darius Boyd, Matt Gillett and Josh McGuire played Origin. Boyd is in serious doubt with a thumb injury but, on the plus side for Brisbane, Corey Oates and Sam Thaiday's omission from the Queensland side has given them two weeks off. The Raiders get back Test prop Shannon Boyd from a knee injury, while the Broncos remain without star playmaker Anthony Milford and Ben Hunt returns to the bench.

Key: Every loss has heightened the Raiders' desperation but they can't seem to get over the line. Is this the week they finally kick into gear?

Tip: Broncos

Sydney Roosters v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 7.30pm

Luke Keary celebrates with Sydney Roosters teammates.

Luke Keary celebrates with Sydney Roosters teammates.

Source: Getty

Head to head: Roosters 14, Storm 18
Last clash: Round 5, 2017 - Roosters 21 bt Sharks 16 at Eden Park
TAB: Roosters $2.15, Storm $1.72
FootyTAB: Roosters +2.5

The first NRL match in Adelaide since 2011 is a top-of-the-table clash between two sides licking their wounds from State of Origin. The Storm can put six points between them and the Roosters with a victory, while the Tri-colours can shave the deficit to one game. Melbourne will be without Billy Slater, Cooper Cronk, Cameron Smith and Will Chambers. NSW captain Boyd Cordner (calf) looks set to miss for the Roosters while Blake Ferguson, Mitchell Pearce and Dylan Napa are expected to line up.

Key: Can the Storm overcome the loss of the big three and Chambers to further assert their dominance over the chasing pack?

Tip: Storm

SUNDAY JUNE 25

St George Illawarra v Newcastle at UOW Jubilee Oval, 2pm

Dragons player Russell Packer during their Pre season NRL game Vodafone Warriors v St George Illawarra Dragons. Trafalgar Park, Nelson, New Zealand. Saturday 20 February 2016. Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

Dragons player Russell Packer.

Source: Photosport

Head to head: Dragons 23, Knights 10
Last clash: Round 26, 2016 - Dragons 28 bt Knights 26 at UOW Jubilee Oval
TAB: Dragons $1.20, Knights $4.50
FootyTAB: Knights +12.5

The Dragons won't get a better opportunity to arrest their decline than against lowly Newcastle at Kogorah. Tyson Frizell is long odds to play with a rib injury he suffered in Origin II. Losses to Parramatta and Canterbury have brought the Red V back down to earth after a blistering start to the season. They need to get their faltering attack back on track after scoring 12 points in their past two matches. The Knights have rarely gone down without a fight this season, but their 2-11 record shows the gulf in class between them and the majority of the competition.

Key: Are there enough points in the Dragons to hold off a dogged young Knights?

Tip: Dragons

Cronulla v Manly at Southern Cross Group Stadium

Chris Heighington of the Sharks celebrates with team mates Michael Eenis and Wade Graham

Source: Getty

Head to head: Sharks 24, Sea Eagles 62, drawn 2
Last clash: Round 11, 2016 - Sharks 20 bt Sea Eagles 12 at Southern Cross Group Stadium
TAB: Sharks $1.55, Sea Eagles $2.45
FootyTAB: Sea Eagles +4.5

It hasn't been pretty, but the Sharks keep finding a way to win. They haven't played in a match decided by more than a converted try for two months plus, while Manly have had the week off since edging out the Knights at home. A five-day turnaround from Origin gives Andrew Fifita and Wade Graham a good chance of rejoining the Sharks' pack, while Jack Bird, Valentine Holmes and James Maloney have also been named. The Sea Eagles lead the competition for average points scored but will have to overcome the Sharks' defence, the most miserly in the NRL.

Key: Who will prevail in a showdown between Manly's attack and Cronulla's defence?

Tip: Sharks

Related

Warriors

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:28
1
Peter Burling and his crew have won four from four races against Oracle in the America's Cup final series.

Team NZ unveil tiny modifications to boat they hope will propel them even faster to America's Cup glory

01:52
2
Oracle certainly weren’t going to miss out on the big reveal.

Watch: The moment Team NZ's decked-out boat emerges from the shed – and everyone wants a peek

01:25
3
The ABs coach said "worry is a wasted emotion" and said the Lions coach "is a good coach and has his own style".

The wise cracks, the innuendo, the mind games - how could Shag ever be worried?

00:27
4
The superstar first-five confessed the starting winger won this morning’s sprint tests.

Video: 'Is he faster than you?!' Cheeky Ryan Crotty gets Beauden Barrett to admit Rieko Ioane is NZ's quickest rugby star


00:30
5
The referee had to separate the two sides as Mexico defeated New Zealand 2-1 in Sochi.

Players lock heads as heated scuffle breaks out between All Whites and Mexico in spiteful end to thrilling clash

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.

'Something sinister may of happened' - Fresh inquiries into missing Hamilton man who disappeared four years ago

Frederick Hayward was last seen leaving his home on Monday 2 September 2013.

00:40
Footage shows Diamand Reynolds and her young daughter minutes after Philando Castile was shot dead by Minnesota police.

Video: 'I don't want you to get shooted' - girl, 4, pleads with mum to stop yelling at US cop who shot driver dead

Philando Castile was shot dead by Minnesota police in July 2016, in a routine traffic stop.

LIVE: 1 NEWS AT 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:44
"My advise to" Barclay over his dispute with staffer "was that it wasn't good behaviour," the PM said today.

Bill English accused in Parliament of lying to the media, enabling 'a cover-up' of Todd Barclay affair

The PM wasn't in Parliament today but his reputation took another hammering as his honesty again came into question.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ