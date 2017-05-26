NRL Preview: Can the Warriors reignite their wobbly season and tame the Bulldogs at Mt Smart?

Can the Warriors keep their playoff hopes alive against the Bulldogs at home during Origin season? Here's a preview of all matches in round 16 of the NRL.

FRIDAY 23 JUNE

Warriors v Canterbury at Mt Smart Stadium

Head to head: Warriors 13, Bulldogs 20, drawn 2

Last clash: Round 3, 2017 - Bulldogs 24 bt Warriors 12 at Forsyth Barr Stadium

TAB: Warriors $1.50 Bulldogs $2.60

FootyTAB: Bulldogs +5.5

Canterbury star Brett Morris has been ruled out with a knee injury, while fellow NSW State of Origin players David Klemmer and Josh Jackson boarded the flight to New Zealand. The Warriors are sweating on the fitness of star playmaker Kieran Foran who is 50-50 to face his future club. If he plays, it will be a major boost as the Warriors look to continue their strong record during the Origin period. It's 11th v 12th, with both sides one win outside the top eight. Canterbury responded emphatically to heavy criticism before the bye, but they've been hot and cold all year.

Key: Foran's fitness. Can his quad recover in time to remind the Bulldogs why they signed the Kiwi playmaker?

Tip: Warriors

Wests Tigers v Gold Coast at Campbelltown Stadium

Head to head: Tigers 7, Titans 10

Last clash: Round 23, 2016 - Titans 19 bt Tigers 18 at Campbelltown Stadium

TAB: Tigers $2.20 Titans $1.67

FootyTAB: Tigers +2.5

Tigers star fullback James Tedesco is set to miss with an ankle injury he suffered in Origin II but skipper Aaron Woods is likely to back up. Both sides have suffered this season from leaky defences, with the Tigers slumping to the bottom of the ladder with six-straight defeats. Meanwhile, the Titans have lost four on the trot but will be hoping the return of Origin stars Jarryd Hayne, Nathan Peats and Jarrod Wallace can end the dismal streak.

Key: Can the Tigers defend the Titans' attack which was able to put 38 points on Melbourne a little more than a month ago?

Tip: Titans

SATURDAY 24 JUNE

North Queensland v Penrith at 1300SMILES Stadium

Head to head: Cowboys 16, Panthers 18

Last clash: Round 6, 2016 - Cowboys 23 bt Panthers 18 at Pepper Stadium

TAB: Cowboys $1.90, Panthers $1.90

FootyTAB: Panthers +4.5

With effectively one arm, Johnathan Thurston put in one of the most-memorable performances in Origin history. But will another representative injury rob the Cowboys of their superstar three days later? It will take a remarkable recovery for Thurston to play his 300th NRL game. The Panthers are hunting a fifth-straight victory, with the streak rescuing their finals hopes from the brink of ruin. It's a crucial seventh-versus-eighth showdown with both sides jostling to cement themselves in the top eight. Panthers skipper Matt Moylan has been damaging since moving into the halves, with Penrith piling on 62 points in two matches with him at five-eighth.

Key: It's been the crucial question for almost two months - will JT's shoulder be right?

Tip: Panthers

Canberra v Brisbane at GIO Stadium

Head to head: Raiders 19, Broncos 28, drawn 1

Last clash: Round 4, 2017 - Broncos 13 bt Raiders 12 at Suncorp Stadium

TAB: Raiders $1.63, Broncos $2.30

FootyTAB: Broncos +3.5

The Green Machine have made close defeats a habit this year, including in round four against the Broncos. They look a long way off the premiership contenders they were touted as before a ball was kicked, but face the Broncos at home and days after Darius Boyd, Matt Gillett and Josh McGuire played Origin. Boyd is in serious doubt with a thumb injury but, on the plus side for Brisbane, Corey Oates and Sam Thaiday's omission from the Queensland side has given them two weeks off. The Raiders get back Test prop Shannon Boyd from a knee injury, while the Broncos remain without star playmaker Anthony Milford and Ben Hunt returns to the bench.

Key: Every loss has heightened the Raiders' desperation but they can't seem to get over the line. Is this the week they finally kick into gear?

Tip: Broncos

Sydney Roosters v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 7.30pm

Head to head: Roosters 14, Storm 18

Last clash: Round 5, 2017 - Roosters 21 bt Sharks 16 at Eden Park

TAB: Roosters $2.15, Storm $1.72

FootyTAB: Roosters +2.5

The first NRL match in Adelaide since 2011 is a top-of-the-table clash between two sides licking their wounds from State of Origin. The Storm can put six points between them and the Roosters with a victory, while the Tri-colours can shave the deficit to one game. Melbourne will be without Billy Slater, Cooper Cronk, Cameron Smith and Will Chambers. NSW captain Boyd Cordner (calf) looks set to miss for the Roosters while Blake Ferguson, Mitchell Pearce and Dylan Napa are expected to line up.

Key: Can the Storm overcome the loss of the big three and Chambers to further assert their dominance over the chasing pack?

Tip: Storm

SUNDAY JUNE 25

St George Illawarra v Newcastle at UOW Jubilee Oval, 2pm

Head to head: Dragons 23, Knights 10

Last clash: Round 26, 2016 - Dragons 28 bt Knights 26 at UOW Jubilee Oval

TAB: Dragons $1.20, Knights $4.50

FootyTAB: Knights +12.5

The Dragons won't get a better opportunity to arrest their decline than against lowly Newcastle at Kogorah. Tyson Frizell is long odds to play with a rib injury he suffered in Origin II. Losses to Parramatta and Canterbury have brought the Red V back down to earth after a blistering start to the season. They need to get their faltering attack back on track after scoring 12 points in their past two matches. The Knights have rarely gone down without a fight this season, but their 2-11 record shows the gulf in class between them and the majority of the competition.

Key: Are there enough points in the Dragons to hold off a dogged young Knights?

Tip: Dragons

Cronulla v Manly at Southern Cross Group Stadium

Head to head: Sharks 24, Sea Eagles 62, drawn 2

Last clash: Round 11, 2016 - Sharks 20 bt Sea Eagles 12 at Southern Cross Group Stadium

TAB: Sharks $1.55, Sea Eagles $2.45

FootyTAB: Sea Eagles +4.5

It hasn't been pretty, but the Sharks keep finding a way to win. They haven't played in a match decided by more than a converted try for two months plus, while Manly have had the week off since edging out the Knights at home. A five-day turnaround from Origin gives Andrew Fifita and Wade Graham a good chance of rejoining the Sharks' pack, while Jack Bird, Valentine Holmes and James Maloney have also been named. The Sea Eagles lead the competition for average points scored but will have to overcome the Sharks' defence, the most miserly in the NRL.

Key: Who will prevail in a showdown between Manly's attack and Cronulla's defence?