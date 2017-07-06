NRL prepares for long-haul salary cap scandal as clubs are put under the spotlight

 

The NRL is bracing for another drawn-out scandal after reports emerged of salary cap breaches, spot-fixing and money laundering across several clubs.

An investigation into alleged salary cap breaches at Manly could reportedly just be the tip of the iceberg for the NRL.
Source: SKY

Today the NRL began planning its probe into allegations of salary cap breaches at Manly, raised by Fairfax Media after NSW Organised Crime Commission investigations into match-fixing from last year.

The media report included allegations against several unnamed NRL clubs, including claims top-up payments had been made from teams to players, against the competition's salary cap rules.

However, it's understood that given the confidential nature of the crime commission's investigation, the NRL will only be able to act on its own findings, with the potential help of smaller reports from NSW Police.

It's also understood the NRL will not launch an investigation directed solely at spot-fixing at any club, but will rather follow any trails uncovered while looking into alleged salary cap breaches.

It's not the first time the game will be forced to play on under a cloud of such investigations.

The Organised Crime Squad first announced a probe into match-fixing more than 13 months ago, while it was only reported yesterday that no players would be charged for serious offences.

Cronulla's ASADA supplements scandal lasted for more than 18 months between 2013 and 2014, while Parramatta's salary cap saga dragged on for the first two months of last season.

Meanwhile, the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) moved to protect players if they were interviewed as part of the investigation, aiming to certify that each player will be given independent legal representation.

"We encourage everyone to respect the integrity of the process that the police and the NRL are undertaking," RLPA general counsel Tim Lythe said.

"If any players are required to be involved in the process, we will seek to ensure that they are protected in terms of receiving independent representation and wellbeing support throughout."

Elsewhere, Manly again insisted there were no irregularities in the club's salary cap.

"The club prides itself on strong governance and the highest level of integrity and compliance regarding the salary cap," a Sea Eagles statement read.

"The club has zero tolerance for inappropriate behaviour and if any charges or substantive claims are made we will tackle them head on and cooperate fully with the authorities as we have always done."

