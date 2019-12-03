NRL players threaten training boycott over pay deal, Warriors' situation

NRL players will hold crucial meetings this afternoon to discuss whether to return to training if a pay deal isn't finalised before next week.



Suliasi Vunivalu scores against Canberra Source: Getty

It is understood a number of high-profile stars yesterday backed the Warriors' refusal to fly to Australia without any details on remuneration.



The development comes as talks between the league and its television networks continue on new broadcast revenues for the revised season.



The NRL's plan is for the Warriors to depart New Zealand on Sunday and, while in self-isolation in Tamworth, join rival teams in preparing for a May 28 restart.



Further complicating matters is the Warriors are yet to receive an official exemption to enter the country, or train together while in quarantine.



While a charter flight has been booked, the club also continues to demand certainty around a number of issues before stepping on a plane.



Chief among the concerns are how much players can expect to be paid, as well as the possible accommodation of families during their indefinite stay.



The Warriors could spend up to six months in Sydney should international travel restrictions remain until the grand final in late October.



The league on Monday confirmed a re-jigged season of 20-rounds, which will result in a reduction of the current annual broadcast pay of roughly $300 million.



ARL Commission chair Peter V'landys told AAP earlier this week the Warriors would receive all the information they needed by Sunday.



"It's all going to plan. We just hope the state government gives us favourable consideration (Tuesday or Wednesday)," V'landys said.



"We'll get that other information that the Warriors needed to them so we can get them out here on Sunday."



It is believed talks between the Rugby League Players Association and its members progressed this morning.

