 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

NRL players are coached to 'cheat' says league legend Gorden Tallis

AAP
Topics
League

Former Australia and Queensland forward Gorden Tallis has accused NRL coaches of "rorting the system" by hiring ex-referees to teach their players how to bend the rules.

Tallis urged coaches to stop complaining about how the game is officiated and said it was time they shouldered some of the blame for the controversy surrounding referees that is plaguing the game.

It comes amid another NRL crackdown on attempts to slow down the play-the-ball after an email from referees boss Bernard Sutton to clubs last week.

"I'll tell you what they've got to change, is the coaches breaking the rules. Every single club has an ex-referee in there. Why? To rort the system," Tallis said at Fox League's retro round launch in Brisbane today.

"To cheat any way possible.

"Brisbane the other day, (Anthony) Milford had his hand on the ball three or four times to stop Penrith from playing the ball quick because they were under the pump.

"Who taught him to do that? That's not cool.

"...Todd Greenberg, that's what he's got to look at.

"The players and coaches are at fault, not the referees. Because you've got 34 guys out there doing the wrong thing and it's really hard."

Tallis said referees should be given more power to send off players who make repeated ruck infringements.

"Seriously, stop whinging about it because the style of footy we're seeing now is because they cracked down so early in the year," he said.
"Just leave the referees alone, they'll do their job, the players have to do theirs.

"And stop coaching them to break the rules."

Tallis also defended the NRL's much-maligned bunker saying it gets far more decisions right than wrong.

"What it does is it puts (referee) mistakes under a microscope," he said.

"If you turn on any Friday night footy and you see those tries in the corner, we all go, 'he didn't get the ball down'.

"And when we see the replay it shows that he gets it down.

"So all those tries would be no tries.

"There's rubbers on the end of pencils. Our game is ridiculous with that.

"We love throwing everybody under the bus."

25th July, 2003. Aussie Stadium, Sydney, Australia. Rugby League Test Match. New Zealand Kiwis v Australia. Australia won the match, 48 - 6. Pic: Hannah Johnston/Photosport
Gorden Tallis. Source: Photosport
Topics
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
2

Three rugby players suspended for doping offences
3

Watch: World champion sevens stars Portia Woodman and Gayle Broughton show off classic dance moves after arriving home
4

Video: US baseball fan incorrectly lambasted as 'monster' for 'stealing' kid's ball
5

'Part of you would like to be out there' - Crusaders great Richie McCaw admits missing play-offs
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:15
Gerard Beale finished off a strange play from his winger to score.

'We just missed our moments' - Roger Tuivasa-Sheck laments Warriors' errors in Storm loss
00:15
Chris Satae was told to make a hit up to set up one final play. Instead, he tried his own miracle play.

'Oh wait, it's Cam Smith' - Warriors fire social media barbs at Storm, NRL officials
1 NEWS

Knights coach proposes 'captain's challenge' to help quell refereeing issues in NRL
Kearney isn't thinking about his future amid speculation of the club moving into new ownership.

'They turn the momentum of the game' - Warriors coach Stephen Kearney slams NRL for current state of refereeing after loss
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:05
The Transport Minister said he had taken his cue from a National Government "that increased fuel taxes in 2015".

Watch: Phil Twyford defends the more than $1 billion extra Kiwis will pay in new fuel taxes over next three years

Watch: Winston Peters has House laughing saying he’s concerned Jacinda Ardern will call and say ‘this job looks too easy’ during exchange with Simon Bridges

'Some girls now take the pill to stop their bleeding' - charity says 'period poverty' forcing Kiwi girls to take desperate sanitary measures

'Part of you would like to be out there' - Crusaders great Richie McCaw admits missing play-offs

Ninety per cent of New Zealanders support decriminalisation of medical cannabis, says Drug Foundation