NRL player Maika Sivo free to leave Fiji, successful in having bail conditions amended

Parramatta winger Maika Sivo has been successful in having his bail conditions amended in a Fijian court and will be free to return to Australia.



Maika Sivo. Source: Photosport

The 26-year-old has pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault when he appeared in the Nadi Magistrates Court today after spending the past week in Fiji under a travel ban.



In order to amend the bail conditions, Sivo and the Eels made a number of commitments to the court while his case progresses through the legal system.



Eels football manager Mark O'Neill and a member of the NRL club's wellbeing team flew to Sivo's side on New Year's Day following an alleged incident at a Fijian resort.



Two more staff arrived in Fiji on Thursday to support Sivo and his family.



An initial charge of indecent annoyance was unexpectedly upgraded to indecent assault after Sivo spent Sunday in a cell, which took Parramatta officials by surprise.



Under the original charge it was thought he would be free to return to training and face a potential fine.



Initially Sivo was granted bail, but he a travel ban was imposed under the new charge.



However, the latest development allows him to return to pre-season training with the Eels as the legal process continues.



Sivo was spending Boxing Day with family at Denaru Island's Wyndham Resort, when he is alleged to have tugged the dress of a waitress.



The 26-year-old has told the club he was attempting to get her attention and she misinterpreted it as a sexual advance.



It's understood the waitress slapped Sivo's hand and was told to go home by restaurant management.

