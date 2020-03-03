TODAY |

NRL planning for coronavirus 'worst case scenario' ahead of possible disruptions to season

Source:  AAP

The widening impact of the global coronavirus outbreak has already got the NRL planning for disruptions to the 2020 season.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg. Source: Photosport

While Australian sports are yet to be impacted by the virus, several international and domestic competitions across the world have had to postpone or hold fixtures in empty stadiums due to the outbreak.

Asian and European football competitions have been affected along with Europe's Six Nations rugby tournament while the first round of the Moto GP championship in Qatar was cancelled over the weekend due to the virus.

With the outbreak showing no signs of abating, NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said his organisation was monitoring the situation closely.

More than 90 per cent of the cases have been in the Chinese province of Hubei. Source: Breakfast

"We have a small working group at the NRL, led primarily by our chief medical officer, who is in contact with the Federal Government and the Australian Institute of Sport," Greenberg said.

"We are watching all those trends and if things change, we will deal with it."

What impact the virus could have on Australian domestic sports remains unclear and Greenberg wouldn't speculate on whether matches would have to be postponed or played in empty stadiums should the situation worsen.

"We will put plans in place and we are mindful of the problems that might exist," he said.

"People want to go to the worst case scenario and it is our job to make sure we are well planned.

"I hope we don't have to go anywhere near it."

League
NRL
Health
Australia
