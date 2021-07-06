NRL match postponed after Queensland's snap lockdown

St George Illawarra's clash with South Sydney has been postponed as the NRL cling to hope they can keep round 20 alive.



Dragons huddle. Source: Getty

League bosses entered into immediate talks with the Queensland Government on Saturday morning after a three-day lockdown that banned sport in the south-east of the state.

Players were also ordered back to their hotels and put into level-four restrictions, just days after they were eased for the first time in a month.



Saturday's 3pm game between the Dragons and Rabbitohs has now been postponed until at least Sunday, as league officials weigh up where it can be played.



That move came after the Rabbitohs had already flown to Rockhampton, while the Dragons were stuck inside their Brisbane hotel room.



The NRL is still clinging to hope the other games can be played.



Options include moving matches to Townsville and other regional areas, provided the teams have not been based in the Brisbane hub.



That could still be the case for Saturday's 5.30pm game, which features Canberra and Newcastle.



It remains to be seen what will happen with Saturday's final game between Penrith and Melbourne, originally scheduled as part of a Suncorp Stadium double- header.



Matches could also be moved interstate if their borders are open to Queensland, with the ACT shaping as a potential option.



It came after Queensland's chief health officer Jeannette Young confirmed NRL games could not be played in Brisbane or the Gold Coast.



"There will be no football matches," Young said.



"So, no community sport, no professional sport, nothing for the next three days. Starting as of 4pm today."



Games were also scheduled for Gold Coast and Rockhampton on Sunday.



Other challenges could also remain, including getting broadcast infrastructure set up in time at any new venue.



Players' families also remain in quarantine on the Gold Coast, potentially creating issues if the competition is moved elsewhere.



The NRL do have some room to move in their schedule if games have to be pushed back or the competition is suspended, with the end-of-year World Cup unlikely to go ahead.