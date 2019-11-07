NRL looking to introduce rivalry rounds for the remainder of 2020 season

The NRL is considering inserting a number of rivalry matches as part of a new-look schedule for its resumption, according to Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold.

Latrell Mitchell. Source: Photosport

Despite announcing its intention to recommence its season on May 28, the league is yet to decide what the remainder of the campaign entails.

A number of scenarios have been discussed, including a shortened 15-round regular season, two of which have already been completed.

Another proposal includes proceeding with the original 25 rounds, which would result in the season being extended deep into November.

Seibold was part of a coaches conference call on Thursday, when the idea of implementing more blockbusters was discussed.

It is hoped the move would be more appealing for broadcasters.

The revelation comes less than 24 hours after The Nine Network launched a stinging attack on the game's management of its finances in recent years.

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson, who was appointed as part of the game's innovation committee, pitched the plan to his counterparts.

"Generally speaking the competition structure from what Robbo spoke to us about with playing the other 13 teams we haven't played so far, there's likely to be some type of rivalry type games to finish the year before the semi-final series," Seibold said on Fox League Live.

"That's obviously still to be determined, but that's the likely structure going forward."

Teams are likely to be allowed to resume training together in early May, once the Warriors complete a 14-day self-isolation following their arrival in the country.

The Warriors are currently in the midst of a national lockdown in New Zealand, but could be granted an exemption to travel to Australia.

They would have to be quarantined again upon arrival before starting training in a makeshift base in Sydney.

There is speculation Queensland clubs could also be forced into temporarily being housed in the harbour city due to travel restrictions in the sunshine state.

Officials are hopeful those restrictions will soon be lifted, allowing teams to travel interstate on chartered flights on game day.

"We haven't been briefed on the specifics on what it looks like for us at the Broncos," Seibold said.

"We're hoping we won't have to go into any type of bubble, none of the teams (will), other than potentially the Warriors when they come over from New Zealand."