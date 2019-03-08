TODAY |

NRL legend says women also at fault in sex tape saga, tells players 'do what you have to do and go home'

1 NEWS
Topics
League
NRL
Social Issues
Australia

Rugby league legend Steve Mortimer has stirred up debate around the sex tapes scandals plaguing the NRL after offering some advice and saying players aren't solely to blame.

Mortimer told ABC News Australia NRL players need to "look after each other" when they go out for a good time.

"Rather than try crack onto the girls or whatever, do what you have to do and then go home,” Mortimer said.

The 62-year-old controversially added the women in the videos also needed to take some responsibility.

"Obviously they're human beings as well, but look I just think it's not just the players.

"I think it can also be the young ladies that are looking for a little bit of notice: 'Oh, I'm being taken out by a certain great rugby league player' or whatever — I think that's wrong. I think that's wrong."

Mortimer's comments drew plenty of criticism online with one news.com.au sports reporter James McKern leading the charge.

The conversation has picked up recently after Penrith Panthers player Tyrone May was charged by NSW police for recording and disseminating images without consent in relation to two separate sex tapes.

The NRL stood May down over the charges.

Steve Mortimer also says the "young ladies" involved should also take some of the blame. Source: ABC Australia
Topics
League
NRL
Social Issues
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
PADOVA, ITALY - NOVEMBER 17: The match kit is laid out in the changing room prior to the International Friendly match between Italy and Australia at the Stadio Euganeo on November 17, 2018 in Padova, Italy. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Match-fixing allegations made against Wallabies players over shock Test loss - report
2
Coles said if he gets back to playing his game for the Hurricanes, All Blacks selections later this year will sort themselves.
Dane Coles 'pissed off' at World Rugby's nonchalant attitude towards Pacific nations with proposed World League
3
Steve Mortimer also says the "young ladies" involved should also take some of the blame.
NRL legend says women also at fault in sex tape saga, tells players 'do what you have to do and go home'
4
A world title fight in Auckland for two Kiwi women looms.
The Whangārei nurse who heals by day but hurts in the boxing ring at night
5
'I know we would have done a superb job' - Netball NZ upset at missing 2023 World Cup hosting gig
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Crocodile (file picture).

Northern Territory men circled by crocodile while stuck in tree for two days
Australian Water Dragon

Native Australian lizards worth more than $500k seized in illegal smuggling bust in Australia
04:38
Angela Rennie shared her wisdom with Seven Sharp.

Is device overuse causing you intimacy famine? A weekly date night could spice things up
Dragons star Jack de Belin in action during an NRL match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Dragons star Jack de Belin not suspended yet, eligible to play round one