NRL legend says women also at fault in sex tape saga, tells players 'do what you have to do and go home'

Rugby league legend Steve Mortimer has stirred up debate around the sex tapes scandals plaguing the NRL after offering some advice and saying players aren't solely to blame.

Mortimer told ABC News Australia NRL players need to "look after each other" when they go out for a good time.

"Rather than try crack onto the girls or whatever, do what you have to do and then go home,” Mortimer said.

The 62-year-old controversially added the women in the videos also needed to take some responsibility.

"Obviously they're human beings as well, but look I just think it's not just the players.

"I think it can also be the young ladies that are looking for a little bit of notice: 'Oh, I'm being taken out by a certain great rugby league player' or whatever — I think that's wrong. I think that's wrong."

Mortimer's comments drew plenty of criticism online with one news.com.au sports reporter James McKern leading the charge.

The conversation has picked up recently after Penrith Panthers player Tyrone May was charged by NSW police for recording and disseminating images without consent in relation to two separate sex tapes.