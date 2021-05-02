NRL legend Brett Morris suffers potentially career-ending knee injury

Fairytale endings don't exist, but if any NRL player deserved one, it's Brett Morris.

Widely considered among the best to play the game, the former-Kangaroos and NSW Origin star is facing a cruel finish to his stellar 276-game NRL career.

His place as the best winger ever is arguable, but his on-field heroics and off-field status as one of rugby league's champions is not up for debate.

On Saturday night the Sydney Roosters star bravely walked off the field for possibly the last time, refusing a medicab despite suffering a suspected ACL injury.

The 34-year-old was in agony after being bundled over the sidelines in the dying minutes of the 38-4 victory against Newcastle at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Soon afterwards, vision showed Morris in tears in the sheds as the realisation hit him that his 16-year career could be over.

It made for tough viewing of the former St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury star who would be in the grand final for the NRL's most consistently tough competitors.

Despite his age, Morris remains one of the most in-form players in the competition, leading the league with 11 tries this season, which puts the injury-hit Roosters in a tough spot.

"Footy rolls on so we'll get back to it, we've got guys who haven't played who need to come in and do their job," said a devastated coach Trent Robinson on Saturday night.

"It's just, no one gets a fairytale.

"Jake (Friend) didn't get one.

"Brett didn't get one... but they also did.

"If it is that case, we'll confirm that. But they did get fairytales in the way their career was played.

"I'd like to think there's a chance it won't be what we think it is, but it's a sad night for us."

The Roosters fear ACL injuries for both Morris and Queensland prop Lindsay Collins, which would bring an end to the season for both.

Already the club is dealing with a hefty casualty ward which includes Boyd Cordner, Luke Keary and James Tedesco, while Friend was forced to medically retire last month.

Tedesco is set to return from a concussion to face Parramatta next week, but the injury to Morris leaves a gap in the backline.