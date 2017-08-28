 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


NRL legend Brad Fittler confirmed as NSW Origin coach

share

Source:

AAP

Brad Fittler has been appointed NSW coach, with the former captain taking the reins after a three-month search for Laurie Daley's successor.

Rugby League star Brad Fittler in Auckland to promote the Dick Smith NRL Auckland Nines. Thursday 20 November 2014. Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.co.nz

Rugby league star Brad Fittler.

Source: Photosport

Fittler, a former Sydney Roosters coach and NSW assistant, beat ex-South Sydney coach Michael Maguire to the position and will coach the side he represented 31 times, 14 as captain.

The Blues great takes over a side which won one State of Origin series in five years under Daley, who was told in late August his contract would not be extended.

Blues officials were impressed with Fittler's efforts at the helm of quarter- finalists Lebanon at the Rugby League World Cup.

"A number of highly qualified candidates expressed an interest in the position. I have no doubt that any one of them could have done a great job," NSW Rugby League chair George Peponis said.

"Brad's qualifications for the role are impeccable and his standing within the game is pre-eminent.

"His recent efforts with Lebanon serve as a reminder of his talents as a coach and they provide a window into the exciting future which he will bring the NSW State of Origin team."

Five-eighth Fittler also had an illustrious 336-game first-grade career, winning premierships with Penrith and the Sydney Roosters.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:17
1
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

00:50
2
Taumalolo has had an outstanding tournament so far at this year's RLWC.

Tonga's Jason Taumalolo chipper in reggae-inspired training session before England showdown

00:32
3
South African prosecutors say the six year jail sentence for murder has resulted in an injustice.

Oscar Pistorius has sentence for murdering girlfriend more than doubled to over 13 years

00:47
4
These supporters were keen to show their support ahead of Tonga's semi-final with England tomorrow night.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga fever hits Tauranga as hundreds of passionate fans stop traffic

01:30
5
Kristian Woolf said the energy in the squad has been unbelievable.

Can they do it? Upbeat coach says Mate Ma'a Tonga ready to cause huge boil-over against England in team's biggest match ever

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

03:52
It's been two months since the Maori Party lost its place in Parliament, a time of reflection for leader Mr Flavell.

Watch: 'Sorrow, anger, aroha' - Te Ururoa Flavell on Maori Party's election defeat

He says someone should have written a manual about life after Parliament because it's been a huge adjustment for him.

04:09
The Riverside Tavern was left without a connection for five days, and Chorus says it should have done better.

'It's an iron curtain' - Auckland tavern left frustrated by Chorus' lack of customer service

The Riverhead Tavern was left without internet for five days.

02:02

Compromise option costing around $140 million chosen for Auckland's new America's Cup base

A cluster of bases across Wynyard, Halsey and Hobson wharves could be established, but there won't be a major extension.


01:01
Inspector Hurimoana Dennis says the only thing he did wrong was be a proud Maori officer.

Watch: 'Absolutely humiliating' – cop found not guilty of unlawfully detaining teen speaks out

Inspector Hurimoana Dennis says the only thing he did wrong was be a proud Maori officer.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 