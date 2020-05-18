NRL knocks back injury hit Warriors loan request

Warriors boss Cameron George has questioned the integrity of the NRL after his club's request for a loan player to resolve their prop crisis was knocked back.

Leeson Ah Mau. Source: Photosport

Injuries to Leeson Ah Mau and Jazz Tevaga at the team's Tamworth training base this week have left the Warriors threadbare in the middle forward stocks and with no means to bolster the squad other than requesting a loan.



"We've been declined already by the NRL so we're going to have a second discussion with them.

"Because of our restrictions, loaning a player would be a sensible thing for the integrity of the competition to maintain certain standards," George said.

Luckily Tevaga's knee injury isn't as severe as initially feared and it's now hoped he'll return in the earlier stages of the resumption of the season.

George told 1 NEWS anything that isn't season ending is good news at this stage.