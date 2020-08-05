TODAY |

NRL investigating revenge porn scandal involving Broncos and Tonga star

Source:  AAP

Brisbane centre Kotoni Staggs is at the centre of an apparent revenge porn scandal after a sensitive video was released of him online without his consent.

Kotoni Staggs. Source: Getty

It's understood police are speaking to the person who released the video on Tuesday and they could face charges.

An NRL official said the Integrity Unit was aware of the matter.

It's understood Staggs, 21, will be interviewed by the Integrity Unit within the next 24 hours, although it is unlikely he will face any repercussions from the NRL.

The non-consensual sharing of personal images online is a criminal offence in Australia and is considered image-based sexual abuse.

In a statement, the Broncos confirmed they had contacted the NRL Integrity Unit.

"The Brisbane Broncos have been made aware of a video recording involving Kotoni Staggs being circulated on social media," the statement read.

"The video is of a highly personal nature and has been released without his consent.

"The club is working closely with the NRL Integrity Unit, having alerted it as soon as becoming aware of the issue."

The revelations come as the Broncos prepare to face South Sydney in a grudge match at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Friday night.

In a miserable season for the Broncos, Staggs has been a shining light for the side and was one of the best on the field in Friday's loss to Cronulla.


League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NRL investigating revenge porn scandal involving Broncos and Tonga star
2
Ka kite, Kākāriki: Unwanted Blake Green leaving Warriors immediately to join Knights
3
Israel Folau courts more controversy, only player not to take a knee before Super League match
4
Payten explains why he opted for live TV interview to reveal he turned down Warriors job
5
Israel Adesanya on life after UFC's octagon - 'I already have my plan'
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Bulldogs eager to lure Sonny Bill Williams for 2021 season
04:15

Warriors boss says club in no rush to find new coach after Todd Payten declined offer
02:50

Ka kite, Kākāriki: Unwanted Blake Green leaving Warriors immediately to join Knights
00:15

'The club was shocked' - Todd Payten rejects offer to become permanent Warriors coach