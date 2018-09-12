TODAY |

NRL to investigate 'completely unacceptable' racial slur against Roosters' Latrell Mitchell

AAP
More From
League
NRL

The NRL will investigate a vile racist slur made against Sydney Roosters star Latrell Mitchell after the Kangaroos centre called out the offender.

Mitchell posted a screenshot last night of a racial slur made on Facebook, where the offenders claimed they would laugh if his neck was broken.

Mitchell's post has been shared by fellow indigenous star Joel Thompson, with NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg taking fire at the offender.

"Racism must be called out in all its forms because the standard you walk past is the standard you accept," Greenberg said.

"I commend Latrell for doing just that. These comments are disgusting and have no place in our game.

"What I love about rugby league is the diverse cultures and backgrounds it brings together. The heritage of our players is what makes our game so special.

"Incidents like this show why our school programs like In League In Harmony and Indigenous rounds are so important to educate the next generation about inclusion.

"There is no place for any sort of abuse on social media towards our players or their families."

The NRL will investigate if the person behind the comments is a club member, and if he can be barred from attending games.

The Roosters are also well aware of the matter, and are leaving the issue in the hands of the NRL.

Rugby League Players' Association boss Ian Prendergast also backed the actions of Mitchell and Thompson for taking a stand on the matter.

"We encourage our players to have a voice in terms of telling their stories or about themselves and helping promote the interests of the game generally," Prendergast told AAP.

"But I think they've also got a strong voice in calling out behaviour they think is unacceptable. It can help better protect their fellow players as we've seen in recent times.

"Hopefully we see a trend in towards this type of behaviour that is completely unacceptable being called out as well."

Latrell Mitchell. Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, NRL Rugby League round 10, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 12 May 2018. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Sydney Roosters star Latrell Mitchell in action against the Warriors. Source: Photosport
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
2
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss
3
Hansen said a "number of things" could see players recalled before the final squad is named for Japan.
Hansen denies having any concerns about All Blacks' form, saying they expected to be ordinary in the first two Tests
4
Barrett became the fourth-ever All Black to be shown a red card in a Test match, sent off in Perth.
Eddie Jones demands World Rugby get consistent with tackle ruling, labels Scott Barrett's red card 'ridiculous'
5
The hard-hitting midfielder hasn't played since the Crusaders' Super Rugby semi-final due to a fractured thumb.
Ryan Crotty prepares for All Blacks return with colossal squats routine
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:15
Benji Marshall's flick pass went horribly awry and sealed a 18-16 loss to Canterbury.

Bulldogs seal win over West Tigers with runaway intercept try
Warriors half Chanel Harris-Tavita in action against the Gold Coast Titans.

'Anything's a possibility' - Stephen Kearney considering Warriors reshuffle after glowing Harris-Tavita showing
1 NEWS

Warriors veteran heard shouting 'kick us out of the comp' as he raged over refereeing decision
1 NEWS

Warriors complete dramatic turnaround to stun Manly in the wet at Mt Smart