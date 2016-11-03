NRL integrity unit raise doubts over Kieran Foran's return to the Warriors

Kieran Foran's troubles look set to spill over into 2017 with his start date for the Warriors uncertain.



News Corp Australia reports that Foran is unlikely to make his debut for the Warriors against the Newcastle Knights in Auckland on March 5.



It is understood that the NRL integrity unit holds reservations about Foran fulfilling the commitments he was asked to meet before being cleared to play.



The troubled 26-year-old must prove he is fit to return to rugby league after he left the game earlier this year following a host of personal issues that saw him released by Parramatta.



Foran is also continuing his rehabilitation from a serious shoulder injury which has prevented him from training fully with his new teammates.



Chief executive Jim Doyle says it is all-but inevitable that Auckland-born Foran will play for the Warriors but the start date can't be guaranteed.

