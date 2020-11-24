TODAY |

NRL in mourning over death of rising Manly star, 20-year-old Keith Titmuss

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

The NRL is mourning the loss of Sea Eagles rising star Keith Titmuss.

The Sea Eagles prop fell ill after training and was taken to hospital. Source: 1 NEWS

The prop died suddenly after falling ill at training. He was just 20 years old and was yet to make his first grade debut. However, he was included in next season's 30-man squad.

Titmuss was taken from the Narrabeen training camp to Northern Beaches Hospital, before he was transferred to Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney, where he died shortly after.

"We are all devastated by this news," said Sea Eagles head coach Des Hasler.

"Keith was a very popular character among the playing group. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten by the Sea Eagles."

Sea Eagles teammate and New Zealand international Martin Taupau posted on Twitter that it was "absolutely heartbreaking".

His shock was echoed by the NRL community on social media.

Titmuss came up through Manly's youth system and scored the matching-winning try in the 2017 Holden Cup final for under-20s sides.

League
Victor Waters
Australia
