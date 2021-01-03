NRL hoping to get players vaccinated early to help Warriors get home games in NZ this season - report

The Warriors could be some of the top benefactors from the NRL’s attempt to have players jump the queue for a Covid-19 vaccine in Australia, with rugby league bosses arguing they want to see games at Mt Smart Stadium this season.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports ARL Commissioner Peter V’Landys will ask Australia’s federal government if players can be given the vaccine early as part of the third phase of their vaccine rollout.

V’landys said he wouldn’t push to be any higher than the third phase though, noting health workers and those most at-risk should be first.

"Emergency workers have got to get it first and the most vulnerable have got to get it first. Who is after that? Well, that's where we come in," V'landys told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Under no circumstances are we going to jump the gun and go before emergency workers and the most vulnerable.

"But after that, there's naturally some discussions to be had, to be on that list relatively high."

It’s understood part of V’landy's pitch will note the Warriors’ current situation with the New Zealand side once again forced to relocate to Australia to set up camp there due to the current border restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Warriors train ahead of the 2021 NRL rugby league season at Scully Park, Tamworth. Source: Photosport

The Warriors are based in Tamworth, New South Wales currently but will relocate to Terrigal on the Central Coast for at least the opening four rounds.

Even if the Warriors got the vaccine though, the team would still need either an established trans-Tasman bubble or an exemption to skip managed isolation from the New Zealand Government to return to Mt Smart Stadium.