NRL grills Broncos flyer James Roberts over nightclub incident

NRL star James Roberts has reportedly been interviewed by integrity unit investigators over allegations he forcefully pulled a woman's hair.

The 23-year-old complainant has also given her account to the league as it continues its probe, News Corp Australia reports.

James Roberts of the Broncos during the round six NRL match between Brisbane and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium. Source: Getty

Roberts' off-field behaviour is again in the spotlight after the woman alleged he grabbed her forcefully at a Gold Coast nightclub on Sunday morning.

The centre's club Brisbane informed the NRL of the allegations on Monday night.

News Corp reports Love Nightlife nightclub staff were also interviewed as the NRL attempts to piece together Roberts' alleged actions.

The NRL would not confirm details of its probe, with a spokesman telling AAP it would not do so until investigations were complete.

The spokesman was hopeful its enquiries would be complete in the next few days.

Roberts, 23 has already earned the ire of Brisbane after moving to the club just a year ago.

He was fined $20,000 by the Broncos last year following allegations he abused a female staff member in a drunken incident at the Normanby Hotel in Brisbane when he was refused service.