TODAY |

NRL grand final television ratings lowest in 16 years

1 NEWS
More From
League
NRL

Australia's long standing love affair with rugby league and the NRL appears to be on the wane, with Sunday night's grand final between the Sydney Roosters and the Canberra Raiders bringing in the lowest number of viewers for 16 years.

As the Roosters controversially claimed the 2019 premiership, viewer numbers across the five "metro city" audiences were among the lowest on record - a total of just over 2.6 million.

In contrast, last year's decider between the Roosters and the Melbourne Storm drew in an estimated 3.03 million viewers.

The decline is a worrying sign for rugby league and the NRL overall, with the current free-to-air broadcast deal with Australia's Channel Nine to come to an end in 2022, currently worth nearly NZ$2 billion. That deal was struck in 2015.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Referee Ben Cummins changed his mind mid-play to take the ball from the Raiders. Source: SKY

The drop in viewers also sees the third year in a row that viewer numbers have declined for a grand final, with Australian site TVBlackbox claiming that viewership has declined every year since the 2016 grand Final. 

The Rabbitohs' 2014 premiership victory over the Bulldogs remains the highest rating grand final on record, drawing 3.9 million viewers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sydney lift back-to-back premierships after a 14-8 victory over Canberra. Source: SKY
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
All Blacks star TJ Perenara teased by teammate after his spectacular RWC try
2
Dropped Kiwis forward gifted premiership ring from Roosters coach Trent Robinson
3
Waterboy Beauden Barrett reveals advice for younger brother Jordie
4
After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply
5
Steve Hansen's spray will keep All Blacks sharp, coach says as he heaps praise on Richie McCaw
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:33

Kiwi Jared Waerea-Hargreaves leads team song as Roosters and fans celebrate premiership

Dropped Kiwis forward gifted premiership ring from Roosters coach Trent Robinson
00:15

Roosters' Kiwi contingent honour retiring Cooper Cronk with post-final haka
00:15

The controversial call against Raiders that lead to Roosters winning NRL Grand Final