NRL Footy Show forced to apologise for mocking the weight of former NRL player Dave Taylor

1 NEWS
The NRL Sunday Footy Show has been forced to apologise for a segment mocking former NRL star Dave Taylor’s weight.

The former Queensland Origin star, who played for four NRL clubs, is playing for Central Queensland Capras in the Queensland Cup, with Footy Show panellists Erin Molan, Brad Fittler and Peter Sterling awarding him the 'gutsy player of the week' for his rotund appearance.

“What an athlete,” NSW coach Fittler could be heard saying sarcastically as footage of Taylor playing for the Capras was shown.

“Well Dave, look, it’s a three-letter word, fit, OK, but it’s very easy to turn the ‘i’ into an ‘a’, that’s all I’m saying — get that ‘a’ back to an ‘i’,” former Tigers player and co-host Joel Caine chimed in with.

“By the way, we’re not shaming Dave Taylor at all, Molan felt prompted to say before the segment ended.

Capras CEO Peter White responded to the segment in a statement to news.com.au, saying it was “very disappointing, but sadly not surprising”.

“Our club is proud to have Dave Taylor as part of our organisation and while Dave will be the first to admit he is not playing his best football, personal circumstances have affected his life this year,” White said.

“Dave’s wellbeing is vitally important to us and I have no doubt next year we will see the best of him.

“The Channel 9 Footy Show hosts comments are totally unprofessional to say the least, and they should rightfully so be feeling very ashamed of their behaviour.”

White’s statement prompted an apology from the Sunday Footy Show on Twitter.

“We apologise to Dave Taylor for yesterday’s segment on the Sunday Footy Show. It was not the intention of the show to embarrass him,” statement said.

“He’s been a wonderful rugby league player for many years, and through his playing and his personality off the field has contributed greatly to rugby league in this country.”

The Sunday Footy Show named the former Origin star the ‘gutsy player of the week’. Source: Twitter/Sunday Footy Show
A caravan was struck by a bullet in central in Cromwell.

Kiwi tourists' caravan hit by possible gunshots while they slept in Queensland

Wallaby Will Genia rates winning the Bledisloe over the World Cup

1 NEWS
Wallabies halfback Will Genia rates winning a Bledisloe Cup above the World Cup, describing a series victory against the New Zealanders as his "number one priority".

The Wallabies head into Saturday's 2018 Bledisloe opener in Sydney trying to end New Zealand's 15-year hold on the trophy.

Asked what winning the Bledisloe would mean to the Wallabies Genia said: "everything".

"I can only speak from my personal point of view and for me, I'd have to say it's the pinnacle."

"The World Cup is obviously up there but how often do you get to play the best team in the world three times and have to win two out of three to win a trophy?"

"I've been trying for a while now so really looking forward to another crack."

Genia said it was difficult to establish whether winning a Bledisloe was harder than claiming the World Cup given he hadn't done either but said the former was now his specific goal.

"I will say for me it's the number one priorIty because they are the best team in the world for the last 15, 20 years, back-to-back word cup winners," he said.

"You have to beat them two times out of three to win that trophy, so for me that makes it incredibly difficult and also will make it incredibly special if we're fortunate enough to do it."

Genia has played in just three wins in 20 Bledisloe matches stretching back to 2009.

He said intensity was the key to beating the All Blacks.

"Just making sure you are in their faces for the entire 80 minutes," he said.

"They are a good team but if you give them an opportunity, give them a sniff, they take it - whether it's in defence or in attack."

"It's being relentless in terms of the pressure you apply on them with the ball, without the ball, and just bring that physicality as well.

"I think that was a big trademark of our game when we played them last time in Brisbane."

Genia said Australia were in a lot better physical condition than at the same stage last year because of the recent trial, just over two weeks before Saturday's game.

"Playing that trial game certainly helps, for a lot of us it would have been several weeks until we played another game since the end of Super Rugby," Genia said.

Australia's Will Genia passes the ball during the 3rd Bledisloe Cup rugby test match, Australia v All Blacks, Suncorp stadium, Brisbane, Australia, 21 October 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard/ www.photosport.nz
Will Genia. Source: Photosport
1 NEWS
A Māori Niuean man claims he was handed 'Black Guy Repllent' [sic] at a Queensland tour company he worked for in an act of racial discrimination against him due to his skin colour.

McDuff Tupetagi claims last year's incident was one of many while working at the Rainbow Beach Adventure Company in Queensland, the Brisbane Times reports.

Mr Tupetagi claimed he was later forced to take sick leave for mental distress after feeling "like an unwanted creature or pet" while working for the company.

In 2016, he twice asked for a sunshade. In the second instance, his boss' manager, "Byron", denied his request, saying to Mr Tupetagi to the effect of "because you're black", the statement of facts lodged this week reads.

"By Byron's words, Byron imputed to the complainant that he was less or not susceptible to sunburn and skin damage from the sun because of his skin colour."

Then in November 2017, colleageus told Mr Tupetagi there was a "a present" was left for him in his car. It consisted of an empty bottle of sunscreen covered in yellow tape labelled "Black Guy Repllent" [sic] and "Caution! Only use on blacks".

The incident was reported and the alleged perpetrator told Mr Tupetagi he was sent to his home to apologise. 

Mr Tupetagi is now suing the company and two of its employees for discrimination, telling the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission he was often jokingly referred to as "the black fella".

Mr Tupetagi has since been diagnosed with severe depression and agoraphobia.

In a statement, Website Travel Group, which owns the tour company, said they "value all our employees" and that they are "supporting the proceedings".

The case is expected to appear before the courts in the next few weeks.


Source: istock.com
