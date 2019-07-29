NRL contemplating use of Hawkeye tech to assist refs in ruling forward passes, other areas after controversial calls

TODAY |

AAP
The NRL is adamant confidence levels in the refereeing ranks hasn't been dented despite a torrent of criticism and four officials being dropped.

NRL head of football Graham Annesley on Monday announced that referees Chris Sutton and Chris Buttler and touch judges Clayton Sharpe and Adam Cassidy had been axed to reserve grade after a string of mistakes in Parramatta's controversial win over the Warriors.

The whistleblowers have once again found themselves the centre of unwanted attention in 2019, with the match review committee also being accused of inconsistencies after Jake Trbojevic escaped suspension for a lifting tackle which has been compared to the one which cost Nick Cotric three weeks.

Warriors CEO Cameron George quipped on radio on the weekend that fans should turn up to Mt Smart Stadium this weekend dressed as referees as a form of protest while several coaches have complained about inconsistencies or confusion over interpretations.

The issue of referee wellbeing was raised last year when Matt Cecchin announced he was leaving the NRL for the English Super League - however a last minute Visa hiccup caused him to abandon the move.

"The confidence levels are as you would expect, it's a long season and we have been through a pretty difficult period," Annesley said.

"I have been out to see the referees a few times, I've got some time with them later this week. Not necessarily to talk to them about what's been happening over recent weeks. So you get a better feel when you talk to them.

Your playlist will load after this ad

James Tedesco appeared to put Cooper Cronk in space to score until the refs deemed his pass forward. Source: SKY

"They'll be OK. They'll get through it.

"We had a pretty good run for a long part of the season. We had a couple of weeks that weren't so good. They're pretty tough, they know their job, they know what comes with it, they all put their hand up for it."

Annesley was also adamant that the game could introduce Hawkeye technology as early as next year to rule on offsides.

The technology, which is used extensively in tennis and cricket, is not yet at a point where it would be able to rule on forward passes.

But the NRL has been conducting trials on whether it could be used by the bunker to determine if a player is offside during a kick-chase.

This is despite the A-League earlier in the year baulking at introducing goal- line technology because of the cost.

"Over the last two or three months we have been talking to Hawkeye, not only about forward passes, which is a much more difficult one, but also about offside lines," Annesley said.

"To determine without doubt whether a player is in front of the kicker or not.

"And that one's much further advanced at this point. I am hopeful that that might be introduced as early as next season. It's not complete yet, we're running some trials right now as we speak."

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reacts after the Maika Sivo try. Parramatta Eels v Vodafone Warriors. NRL Rugby League. Bankwest Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 27th July 2019. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Source: Photosport
