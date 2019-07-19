TODAY |

NRL considering transfer window: 'It's got a lot of support from clubs'

AAP
The NRL player market system could be set for a shake-up with the governing body ready to put a proposal for a transfer window in front of the players' union.

A year after setting up a working group to finalise the concept, NRL boss Todd Greenberg said a decision could be made by the end of the season.

"That paper's been written and been discussed at the moment with clubs and the commission," Greenberg told reporters.

"So I'd be hoping by the end of the year, we can potentially look at some changes to how the transfer system works.

"In saying that though, that's a conversation we also need to have with the RLPA (Rugby League Players Association) and the players."

It was around this time last year that the idea of two transfer periods was first mooted, with introduction of the concept slated for the 2020 season pending the approval from the RLPA.

The union has previously been cautious about changes to the free player market given the extended negotiations over the current collective bargaining agreement.

One fear is over the possibility of losing uncontracted players to rival codes during any mooted transfer periods.

Greenberg suggested the new system had the early support of the NRL clubs, and that the next conversation would be with the players.

"The timeframe's probably this year, to get to the end of the year and understand if there are potential changes," he said.

"And really what we're looking at is trying to make a more orderly process of the transfer period and trying to put it into windows.

"It's a conversation that I think is an important one to have.

"It's got a lot of support from the clubs. And I think the next conversation really is with the players and I think they're open to having that discussion."

Sharks Shaun Johnson during the NRL rugby league match between the Warriors and Sharks at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 19th of July 2019. Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.Photosport.nz
Shaun Johnson in action against the Warriors. Source: Photosport
