 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


NRL consider changes to Origin voting system after Wally Lewis medal controversially given to Billy Slater

share

Source:

AAP

The NRL will consider changing the voting mechanism which awarded Billy Slater the Wally Lewis medal for best player across the State of Origin series, after a storm of criticism.

Daly Cherry-Evans finished it off, but it was a team effort to get him over the line.
Source: SKY

But who polled what will remain a secret, with chief executive Todd Greenberg saying it wouldn't be "fair" on judges Mal Meninga, Darren Lockyer and Laurie Daley to reveal their votes.

Slater became the first player to claim the medal from the losing side of an Origin series when he was awarded the honour after Queensland's game three win on Wednesday.

Slater was out injured in the opener but was arguably the Maroons' best upon his return in game two and again in the final match.

Meninga, Lockyer and Daley voted on a 4-3-2-1 basis for their best players in each game but it seems the even spread of contributors in the NSW team counted against the series winners.

Even Greenberg admitted he was "surprised" that Slater emerged triumphant.

"The way it's described to me is there was a stand-out performer in one side, being Queensland, which is Billy Slater who collected a number of votes," Greenberg told reporters on Thursday in Brisbane.

"And in NSW votes were spread among multiple players who performed well across the series."

Asked if the outcome highlighted shortcomings in the system, Greenberg said: "Potentially, yes. Which is why if we have to review it, we'll have a look at it.

Billy Slater of Queensland attacks during the State of Origin rugby league Game III decider between Queensland and New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 12 July 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

Billy Slater of Queensland attacks during the State of Origin rugby league Game III decider between Queensland and New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

Source: Photosport

"If there's a better system we can look at, we're always open to it. We review everything at the end of an Origin series, so I'm sure that will be part of it.

"But what you can't question is the integrity of the three people making the decision, and you can't question the capacity they have to judge that themselves as three people who played the game at the highest level."

However, Greenberg said the NRL would not disclose their votes, with the judges all signing confidentiality agreements.

"I don't think it's fair on them to go back and ask them to disclose who they voted for or how they voted," he said.

"I don't think that happens in any medium that I've seen. We don't do it for the Dally Ms, we don't do it for other awards, why would we do it for this?"

Told that full voting details were released by the AFL on grand final day when the Norm Smith medal is awarded, Greenberg said: "That's their sport; our sport, we don't do that, we haven't done it previously and we don't intend to do it today."

NSW coach Brad Fittler suggested Slater may have received the medal in recognition of his achievements in an Origin career dating back 15 years.

"I can live with him taking away a medal but it was more than for this series," Fittler said.

Asked who he thought deserved it, Fittler said: "Tom Trbojevic was pretty outstanding I thought across the three games. He was my pick."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka. New Zealand v England in a Denver Test Saturday June 23, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The TEST will be the first time the two rugby powerhouses will play each other on American soil. photos by Evan Semón Photography

NRL to propose new Oceania Cup featuring Kiwis, Mate Ma'a Tonga, Toa Samoa and Fiji Bati instead of future US Tests

2
Billy Slater of Queensland attacks during the State of Origin rugby league Game III decider between Queensland and New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 12 July 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

NRL consider changes to Origin voting system after Wally Lewis medal controversially given to Billy Slater

00:22
3
Madison-Lee Wesche threw 17.09m to take out the women’s event in Finland.

Watch: Kiwi shot putter wins gold after mammoth final throw at U20 world championships

00:49
4
The MMA middleweight fighter appeared on the US comedian and UFC commentator's popular podcast show.

Joe Rogan talks up NZ while interviewing Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya

01:48
5
Twigg gave away the sport after walking away empty-handed for a third time at Rio.

‘I still believe I can be the best in the world’ – Emma Twigg reverses decision to quit rowing, eyes 2020 Olympics glory

03:25
Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency that affects one in a million children.

Samoan family heartbroken after losing two babies to rare genetic condition following MMR jabs - 'Living the nightmare all over again'

Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency.

01:58
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Light wind in the south, with a fine rest of the day across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:45
Created by Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement, the show will premiere next month.

Wellington Paranormal takes over Twitter, as tens of thousands of Kiwis tune in to watch Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's new show

It follows Special Officers Minogue and O'Leary, who investigate paranormal activity in the capital.


01:58
Video from the farm was secretly filmed by animal rights activists.

Investigation underway after complaint about 'cruel' sow stalls on South Island pig farm

Video from the farm was secretly filmed by animal rights activists.

Man seriously injured after falling into grain silo in Balclutha

The accident happened at an industrial address in the Otago town.