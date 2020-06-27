NRL commentators astounded by 'freakish' Kiwis centre Joseph Manu

NRL commentators were blown away by the performance of Kiwis centre Joseph Manu, following his display in the Roosters' 26-12 victory over the Dragons.

With regular fullback and the game's best player James Tedesco ruled out, Kiwis centre Manu, 23, shifted into the number one jersey, and did not look out of place, putting in a world class display.

In the first half, and with the Roosters ahead 4-0, Manu put a bomb up to the heavens, before sprinting, leaping and beating Dragons opposite Matt Dufty in the air to regather.

Manu then ran the ball towards the in-goal, before throwing a no-look pass out the back to club and country teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves to score.

The display leaving NRL guru Phil Gould astounded.

"That is incredible," Phil Gould said.

"He's a talented young man. I've seen him do some freakish things. Just watch this for athleticism, skill, and sheer confidence.

"He's flicking it without even looking, straight into the hands of the big dog.

"He out-leaps them and without looking just pops it out the back!"