NRL commentator Phil Gould unloads on Warriors, saying club should be NRL’s strongest after 25 years

NRL commentator Phil Gould has unloaded on the Warriors, saying the 25-year-old club should be the strongest in the NRL.

Phil Gould and Warriors coach Stephen Kearney. Source: Photosport

Replying to a tweet about the Warriors, the premiership-winning coach with Canterbury and Penrith said the club had underachieved since its inception in 1995, particularly given it was a one-country club.

“After 25 years, the Warriors really should be the strongest club in the NRL. Should be regular top 4. It’s a whole country. Unless someone starts now, we will he saying the same thing in another 25 years,” he wrote.

The initial tweet from Dylan Larkins was referring to Sharks prop Toby Rudolf, who 1 NEWS understands has requested a release from a declaration of intent he signed to join the Warriors on compassionate grounds.

Larkins wrote that coach Stephen Kearney “is really testing the quote, 'insanity is doing the same thing over and over again”.