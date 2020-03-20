TODAY |

NRL clubs receive $2.5 million lifeline

Source:  AAP

NRL clubs will get approximately $2.5 million to survive if the competition does not resume this year.

Source: Photosport

The ARL Commission on Monday guaranteed three months funding for clubs following another emergency meeting to discuss the worst-case scenario.

That includes two months pay for the players under a proposed 75 per cent pay cut should the entire season be wiped out.

The Rugby League Players Association was expected to present the plan to players through club delegates on Monday afternoon before making a response.

The governing body last week informed clubs that it has enough funds to pay their monthly club grants of $1.2 million for the next three months.

However after meetings with the RLPA over the last week, it is understood players will get two months' pay to last the next seven months.

A quarter of the players' pay will come from the game's injury-hardship fund, while it is expected a tiered pay cut will be applied to protect minimum-wage players.

That leaves the clubs with just $2.5 million each to survive, although another, smaller, one-off payment is expected to come in July.

The figures emerge after revelations head office is expected to make drastic cuts of its own, following a reported $76 million in running costs so far this year.

The NRL remains hopeful the competition can resume after July, which would allow broadcasters to also recommence their monthly instalments.


League
Warriors
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:56
Former All White and founder of Allbirds making donations to medical personnel leading fight against Covid-19
2
Graham Lowe says coronavirus pandemic has unmasked greed in NRL
3
Daily free Les Mills fitness workouts launch today on TVNZ
4
NZ Rugby's second-tier Heartland Championship axed for 2020
5
Konrad Hurrell, turns the tables on Covid-19 isolation with solo house party
MORE FROM
League
MORE
02:07

League legend Andrew Johns believes NRL will be better off after Covid-19 crisis

Warriors players donate money to staff affected by NRL shutdown

NRL players facing up to 87 per cent pay cut after coronavirus lockdown

Star players in support of NRL pay cuts after league shutdown