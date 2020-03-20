NRL clubs receive $2.5 million lifeline

NRL clubs will get approximately $2.5 million to survive if the competition does not resume this year.

The ARL Commission on Monday guaranteed three months funding for clubs following another emergency meeting to discuss the worst-case scenario.

That includes two months pay for the players under a proposed 75 per cent pay cut should the entire season be wiped out.

The Rugby League Players Association was expected to present the plan to players through club delegates on Monday afternoon before making a response.

The governing body last week informed clubs that it has enough funds to pay their monthly club grants of $1.2 million for the next three months.

However after meetings with the RLPA over the last week, it is understood players will get two months' pay to last the next seven months.

A quarter of the players' pay will come from the game's injury-hardship fund, while it is expected a tiered pay cut will be applied to protect minimum-wage players.

That leaves the clubs with just $2.5 million each to survive, although another, smaller, one-off payment is expected to come in July.

The figures emerge after revelations head office is expected to make drastic cuts of its own, following a reported $76 million in running costs so far this year.

The NRL remains hopeful the competition can resume after July, which would allow broadcasters to also recommence their monthly instalments.