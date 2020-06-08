TODAY |

NRL clubs excluding the Warriors return home for round eight

Fifteen of the 16 NRL clubs have been given permission to return to their traditional home grounds from round eight onwards.

The development will coincide with the return of a capped number of fans in NSW venues, with Queensland, Victoria and the ACT expected to follow.

Gold Coast will be the first club to open their gates to supporters, with the Queensland government this weekend trialling crowds of 2000 people.

The Titans host St George Illawarra at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

The NSW government has already given the green light for stadiums with less than a 40,000 capacity to operate with an attendances up to 25 per cent from the start of July.

The Warriors are the only club that will remain relocated indefinitely in Gosford, due to coronavirus-enforced travel restrictions in New Zealand.

ARL Commission chair Peter V'landys heralded Friday's announcement, which has been ticked off by health authorities.

"This is an outstanding outcome for our clubs, our players and importantly our fans who have been so loyal, and patient, throughout this crisis," V'landys said.

"Our fans are everything and the opportunity to have them back in their home ground stands, is the greatest reward of all for their unwavering passion.

"I cannot wait to see and hear the return of that tribalism which makes rugby league so special."

V'landys, who has been bullish in leading the NRL out of the COVID-19 crisis, thanked the Queensland government leading the way for fans' return.

"I also want to thank the state and federal governments for their ongoing assistance, and the Queensland government for allowing crowds of up to 2000, that's a great result for Queensland fans," he said.

The move also comes with the league exploring the possibility of the 50-person biosecurity bubbles bursting after this weekend's games.

